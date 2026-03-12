ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer's Film Beats First Weekend Collections Of SRK & Salman's Hits In North America

Hyderabad: The advance booking numbers for Dhurandhar: The Revenge are already creating a strong buzz globally, especially in the North American market. The Ranveer Singh-starrer spy action film has reportedly crossed the opening weekend collections of several big Bollywood films in the United States and Canada through advance sales alone.

According to trade reports shared by Venky Box Office, the Aditya Dhar-directed film has grossed around $2.8 million for its first weekend in North America through advance bookings. The film is still about a week away from release.

With this advance booking figure, the film has already beaten the opening weekend collections of several major Bollywood films starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. These include films such as Raees ($1.79 million), Dilwale ($1.92 million), My Name Is Khan ($1.94 million), Happy New Year ($1.99 million) and Chennai Express ($2.22 million).

The advance sales have also surpassed the opening weekend numbers of Salman Khan's films such as Tiger Zinda Hai ($1.78 million), Sultan ($2.37 million), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo ($2.42 million) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan ($2.44 million).