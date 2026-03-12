Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer's Film Beats First Weekend Collections Of SRK & Salman's Hits In North America
Advance bookings of Dhurandhar 2 reach $2.8 million in North America, surpassing the opening weekend collections of several films starring Shah Rukh and Salman Khan.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 12, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: The advance booking numbers for Dhurandhar: The Revenge are already creating a strong buzz globally, especially in the North American market. The Ranveer Singh-starrer spy action film has reportedly crossed the opening weekend collections of several big Bollywood films in the United States and Canada through advance sales alone.
According to trade reports shared by Venky Box Office, the Aditya Dhar-directed film has grossed around $2.8 million for its first weekend in North America through advance bookings. The film is still about a week away from release.
With this advance booking figure, the film has already beaten the opening weekend collections of several major Bollywood films starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. These include films such as Raees ($1.79 million), Dilwale ($1.92 million), My Name Is Khan ($1.94 million), Happy New Year ($1.99 million) and Chennai Express ($2.22 million).
The advance sales have also surpassed the opening weekend numbers of Salman Khan's films such as Tiger Zinda Hai ($1.78 million), Sultan ($2.37 million), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo ($2.42 million) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan ($2.44 million).
In addition, the advance booking has gone past the opening weekend collections of Ranbir Kapoor's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil ($2.19 million) and Sanju ($2.72 million) in the North American market.
Trade analysts say the film is now on track to challenge the opening weekend numbers of some of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters overseas, including Dangal, Dhoom 3 and PK.
Meanwhile, the film is also performing strongly in India. Reports suggest that Dhurandhar 2 has already become the biggest Bollywood paid-preview grosser in the domestic market. It is also expected to soon surpass the pre-screening sales record of They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, to become the biggest Indian film in pre-screening sales.
Trade experts believe the strong advance booking indicates a massive opening for the film. Early projections suggest the film could earn close to Rs 100 crore net on its opening day in India if the current trend continues.
Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also features Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor in key roles.
The film is produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of B62 Studios and Jio Studios. It is scheduled to release worldwide on March 19, 2026.
