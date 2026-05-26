ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranveer Singh, Don 3 Exit, And Rs 45 Cr Controversy: A Deep Dive Into Everything That Has Happened So Far

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh is basking in the humongous success of Dhurandhar which has left the industry to rethink, reset and reshuffle to meet the benchmark set so high. While he was navigating lukewarm responses to his past few releases, the espionage action thrillers directed by Aditya Dhar helped him to be back in the big league. In fact, the two films released in quick succession put him on top of it with the massive box office record of Rs 3000 crore. While the actor is in his best phase professionally and personally, the Don 3 controversy has come as a big blow to him.

Fans of the Don franchise were excited when Farhan Akhtar announced Don 3 with Ranveer Singh after a gap of over a decade since the release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Don 2. Ranveer was roped in to fill in the big shoes of SRK and the OG Don Amitabh Bachchan to play the lead in the third installment of the franchise helmed by Farhan Akhtar. The film produced by Farhan under his banner Excel Entertainment with his business partner Ritesh Sidhwani hit a roadblock following Ranveer's exit from the project in December 2025 after being attached to the project for nearly three years.

Ranveer's exit from Don 3 has now snowballed into a Rs 45 crore controversy, leading to the actor facing a non-cooperation directive (NCD) announced by the film body, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). As the makers try to resolve the matter with the film body's intervention, here is a detailed look at everything that has unfolded so far in the Don 3 controversy.

FWICE's decision comes more than a month after Farhan approached the federation with a complaint over Ranveer's exit from Don 3, which was announced by Excel Entertainment in August 2023, with a teaser revealing the actor as the new Don.

FWICE issues non-cooperation directive against over Don 3 exit (Video: ANI)

Farhan Akhtar filed a complaint before Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) following which the matter was officially referred to FWICE

"The complaint was filed by filmmaker Farhan Akhtar before IFTDA on 11th April 2026, following which the matter was officially referred to FWICE for further course of action and appropriate intervention. ln accordance with the principles of fairness, transparency, and natural justice, FWICE convened meetings to hear the matter from all concerned parties. Farhan Akhtar, along with the producer of the film. During the proceedings, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani informed FWICE that they have already incurred approximately Rs. 45 crores towards the pre-production of the film. He expressed grave concern that the sudden withdrawal of such a leading actor from the project at an advanced stage could expose the producer to severe financial losses and adversely affect the overall execution of the film," FWICE's letter read.

A press conference was also conducted by the film body regarding the whole issue. After the press meet, IFTDA chief Ashoke Pandit spoke with a news agency and explained what led them to take this decision.