Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Re-Releases Worldwide Ahead Of Sequel

Dhurandhar returns to theatres worldwide ahead of the release of Dhurandhar 2, giving fans a chance to revisit Ranveer Singh's blockbuster on the big screen.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 12, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is returning to cinemas worldwide just days before the release of its much-awaited sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The makers have announced a rare theatrical re-release of the blockbuster film to build excitement ahead of the sequel's global release on March 19.
The spy-action film, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, will be re-released across nearly 500 screens worldwide. According to the makers, the film will return to theatres across India from March 12, while the overseas re-release will begin on March 13. Around 250 screens have been allocated in India and another 250 in international markets.
The re-release is expected to give fans a chance to revisit the story before the sequel arrives in theatres. For audiences who followed the first instalment closely, the move offers an opportunity to experience the original film again on the big screen and then watch the next chapter of the story just days later.
Industry observers say that while re-releases of popular films have occasionally happened in India, international re-releases of Hindi films are still very rare. Because of that, the return of Dhurandhar to theatres in multiple countries is being seen as a major step that reflects the film's strong global following.
The film will also return to theatres across North America, where it is expected to play on nearly 185 screens. Exhibitors believe the decision will help generate even more buzz for the sequel, which already has strong anticipation among audiences.
Meanwhile, the makers have also planned special premiere shows for Dhurandhar: The Revenge in the United States and Canada. These early screenings will take place a day before the film's worldwide release on March 18. Many of these premieres will be held on Premium Large Format (PLF) screens, which are known for their large display, immersive sound systems such as Dolby Atmos, and upgraded theatre seating.
The recently released trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge has also received a strong response online. With the first film returning to theatres just days before the sequel's release, the makers are hoping to recreate the excitement that made the original a major box-office success.
Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, the sequel is directed by Aditya Dhar. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled to release worldwide on March 19, 2026, in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The movie is releasing during the festive season of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, just before Eid.
