ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Re-Releases Worldwide Ahead Of Sequel

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is returning to cinemas worldwide just days before the release of its much-awaited sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The makers have announced a rare theatrical re-release of the blockbuster film to build excitement ahead of the sequel's global release on March 19.

The spy-action film, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, will be re-released across nearly 500 screens worldwide. According to the makers, the film will return to theatres across India from March 12, while the overseas re-release will begin on March 13. Around 250 screens have been allocated in India and another 250 in international markets.

The re-release is expected to give fans a chance to revisit the story before the sequel arrives in theatres. For audiences who followed the first instalment closely, the move offers an opportunity to experience the original film again on the big screen and then watch the next chapter of the story just days later.

Industry observers say that while re-releases of popular films have occasionally happened in India, international re-releases of Hindi films are still very rare. Because of that, the return of Dhurandhar to theatres in multiple countries is being seen as a major step that reflects the film's strong global following.