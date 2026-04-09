When Will Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Release On OTT? Here's What We Know So Far
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is set for an OTT release on JioHotstar after its blockbuster theatrical run. Scroll below to know when it streams.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 9, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's latest film Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been grabbing attention for quite some time now – not only because it has broken many box office records but also for its OTT release details. Featuring Ranveer Singh as the lead actor, the spy action thriller film hit the silver screens on March 19, 2026, during festive occasions like Eid, Ugadi, Navreh, and Navroz
According to trade reports, Dhurandhar 2 has collected over Rs 1,650 crore worldwide, making it one of the top-grossing films of 2026. The film has also surpassed the domestic net collection record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which stood at Rs 1,030.42 crore.
When & Where To Stream Dhurandhar 2
According to various media reports, the movie is expected to be released on Jio Hotstar once its theatrical run ends. But till now, no official confirmation about the movie's release date has been made by its makers.
Looking at industry trends, most Bollywood movies hit the streaming platforms within eight weeks of their theatrical release. If the same trend prevails for Dhurandhar 2, then it can be predicted that the movie will be available on OTT on either 29th May or 5th June 2026. The film's strong performance in theatres is said to be one of the reasons for the delay in its digital release.
Big OTT Deal For Dhurandhar 2
The film has also made headlines for its massive OTT deal. A trade source revealed to a newswire, "Netflix wanted to buy both instalments together at a sum of Rs. 175 crores prior to the release of the first part. But with immense faith in their product, Jio Studios waited for the first part release and secured a humongous deal of Rs. 150 crores for the second part alone. This is nearly double what Netflix paid to acquire the first part."
The source further added, "The Rs 150 crores received by Jio Studios is one of the biggest digital deals in the last few years, as OTT players have generally slowed down on the acquisition front. But the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar, aided by audience demand, has pushed the players to pay a premium."
About Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar. It follows the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Manzari, an undercover agent in Pakistan, played by Ranveer Singh. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in key roles. With a runtime of nearly 3 hours and 55 minutes, it is among the longest Indian films ever made.
The film had a box office clash with Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh, but emerged as a clear winner, continuing its successful run in theatres.