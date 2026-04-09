ETV Bharat / entertainment

When Will Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Release On OTT? Here's What We Know So Far

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's latest film Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been grabbing attention for quite some time now – not only because it has broken many box office records but also for its OTT release details. Featuring Ranveer Singh as the lead actor, the spy action thriller film hit the silver screens on March 19, 2026, during festive occasions like Eid, Ugadi, Navreh, and Navroz

According to trade reports, Dhurandhar 2 has collected over Rs 1,650 crore worldwide, making it one of the top-grossing films of 2026. The film has also surpassed the domestic net collection record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which stood at Rs 1,030.42 crore.

When & Where To Stream Dhurandhar 2

According to various media reports, the movie is expected to be released on Jio Hotstar once its theatrical run ends. But till now, no official confirmation about the movie's release date has been made by its makers.

Looking at industry trends, most Bollywood movies hit the streaming platforms within eight weeks of their theatrical release. If the same trend prevails for Dhurandhar 2, then it can be predicted that the movie will be available on OTT on either 29th May or 5th June 2026. The film's strong performance in theatres is said to be one of the reasons for the delay in its digital release.