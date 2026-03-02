Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Nearly 4 Hours Long? Here's What Reports Say
Reports suggest Dhurandhar 2 may run up to 3 hours 55 minutes, longer than the first film, though official confirmation is still awaited.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 2, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: With the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge approaching, several reports about the film's run-time are doing the rounds. People are wondering just one thing – Will Dhurandhar 2 be longer than the first film?
Dhurandhar: The Revenge directed by Aditya Dhar and featuring Ranveer Singh will release in theatres on March 19, 2026. According to recent reports, the sequel is expected to have a runtime ranging between 3 hours 40 minutes and 3 hours 55 minutes.
A report by a newswire quoted a source saying, "The film is expected to be 235 minutes long, that is, 3 hours and 55 minutes. However, in some regions, the information that has spread is that the sequel’s length is 3 hours and 40 minutes. Nevertheless, it is longer than Dhurandhar, which was 214.01 minutes long, that is, 3 hours, 34 minutes and 1 second. And honestly, that's exactly what fans want. They still can't get enough of Dhurandhar. If the first part was addictive, the sequel is designed to keep them glued for even longer."
However, there has been no official confirmation about the final runtime. The exact length of the film will be known only after it receives certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) following required edits.
If the reported duration of 3 hours and 55 minutes turns out to be true, the film will become one of the longest Hindi films in recent years. It would be the second-longest film in the past 26 years after LOC Kargil, directed by JP Dutta, which had a runtime of 4 hours and 7 minutes.
Dhurandhar 2 will see Ranveer Singh return alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sara Arjun. Akshaye Khanna, who earned praise for his character Rehman Dakait, will reportedly appear only in flashback scenes in the second part. Reports also suggest that Vicky Kaushal may join the cast, possibly returning as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill from Uri: The Surgical Strike.