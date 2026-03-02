ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Nearly 4 Hours Long? Here's What Reports Say

Hyderabad: With the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge approaching, several reports about the film's run-time are doing the rounds. People are wondering just one thing – Will Dhurandhar 2 be longer than the first film?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge directed by Aditya Dhar and featuring Ranveer Singh will release in theatres on March 19, 2026. According to recent reports, the sequel is expected to have a runtime ranging between 3 hours 40 minutes and 3 hours 55 minutes.

A report by a newswire quoted a source saying, "The film is expected to be 235 minutes long, that is, 3 hours and 55 minutes. However, in some regions, the information that has spread is that the sequel’s length is 3 hours and 40 minutes. Nevertheless, it is longer than Dhurandhar, which was 214.01 minutes long, that is, 3 hours, 34 minutes and 1 second. And honestly, that's exactly what fans want. They still can't get enough of Dhurandhar. If the first part was addictive, the sequel is designed to keep them glued for even longer."