ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: With Nearly 6 Lakh Tickets Sold, Ranveer's Film Set To Break Major Pre-Sales Records

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Advance bookings for Dhurandhar: The Revenge are witnessing a massive response across India, with early ticket sales indicating that the film could become one of the biggest Hindi openers in terms of pre-release demand. Trade sources say the Ranveer Singh-starrer has sold nearly six lakh tickets across national multiplex chains for its opening day and paid preview shows combined. The numbers place the film among the top advance booking performers in recent years for a Hindi release. The surge in bookings has been particularly strong at PVR INOX, the country's largest multiplex chain. According to early data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has already crossed 1.5 lakh tickets in advance sales at the chain alone. Industry trackers say this is the highest premiere day advance booking ever recorded for a Bollywood film at PVR INOX. Trade analysts say the strong start shows the scale of anticipation surrounding the sequel. Multiplex-heavy markets such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are reporting especially high demand, with several premium-format and late-night shows filling up quickly.