Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: With Nearly 6 Lakh Tickets Sold, Ranveer's Film Set To Break Major Pre-Sales Records
Advance bookings for Dhurandhar 2 surge past nearly six lakh tickets across multiplex chains, putting the Ranveer Singh starrer close to historic Hindi cinema records.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 17, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Advance bookings for Dhurandhar: The Revenge are witnessing a massive response across India, with early ticket sales indicating that the film could become one of the biggest Hindi openers in terms of pre-release demand.
Trade sources say the Ranveer Singh-starrer has sold nearly six lakh tickets across national multiplex chains for its opening day and paid preview shows combined. The numbers place the film among the top advance booking performers in recent years for a Hindi release.
The surge in bookings has been particularly strong at PVR INOX, the country's largest multiplex chain. According to early data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has already crossed 1.5 lakh tickets in advance sales at the chain alone. Industry trackers say this is the highest premiere day advance booking ever recorded for a Bollywood film at PVR INOX.
Trade analysts say the strong start shows the scale of anticipation surrounding the sequel. Multiplex-heavy markets such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are reporting especially high demand, with several premium-format and late-night shows filling up quickly.
With bookings nearing the six lakh ticket mark, the film is now approaching the benchmark set by some of the biggest Hindi blockbusters in recent years. The Hindi version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion currently holds the record with 6.50 lakh tickets sold in advance across national multiplex chains. It is followed by Jawan with 5.57 lakh tickets, Pathaan with 5.56 lakh, KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) with 5.15 lakh, and Animal with 4.60 lakh tickets.
However, trade observers note that the advance booking comparison comes with a small difference in release strategy. When Baahubali 2 achieved its record-breaking pre-sales in 2017, the concept of large-scale paid preview screenings was not widely used in India.
In the case of Dhurandhar 2, the makers have planned multiple paid preview shows a day before the official release, and tickets for those screenings were opened along with the first day bookings. The move has also contributed to the overall advance sales figures of the film.
With the release date approaching and the sales continuing at a brisk rate, it is believed that the film could well enter the record books for the highest advance bookings for a Hindi film on the first day of its release.
Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in important roles. In the second part of the film, Ranveer returns to play the role of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari. The movie will delve into the past of the character and the events that led him to the world of undercover intelligence.
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