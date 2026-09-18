Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Seek Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Second Child's Arrival
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone visited Siddhivinayak Temple with family to seek blessings as they prepare to welcome their second child.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 18, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone visited Mumbai’s famous Siddhivinayak Temple on Friday to seek blessings. The visit comes as the couple is preparing to welcome their second child.
Ranveer and Deepika were seen arriving at the temple along with Ranveer’s parents, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani. The couple was dressed in traditional outfits for the visit. Ranveer wore a purple kurta with white trousers, while Deepika opted for an orange and purple kurta set with heavy embroidery.
The couple was surrounded by security as fans gathered outside the temple to catch a glimpse of them. Ranveer and Deepika were seen walking together as they made their way inside. They also smiled and waved at fans before leaving the temple.
This is not the first time Ranveer and Deepika have visited Siddhivinayak Temple during a pregnancy. The couple had also visited the temple in September 2024, shortly before the birth of their first child, daughter Dua. At the time, Deepika was seen wearing a green saree as she visited the temple with Ranveer. Dua was born on September 8, 2024.
The couple is now expecting their second child. They recently shared pictures from a maternity photoshoot. The couple has mostly kept their family life private and has also kept Dua away from the public eye.
The parents-to-be shared the pregnancy news on April 19. In the announcement post, their daughter Dua was seen holding a positive pregnancy test kit.
A day before the Siddhivinayak visit, Ranveer was spotted at the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Dressed in a traditional kurta-pyjama, the actor offered prayers and sought Bappa’s blessings.
On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. She is also part of Atlee’s upcoming sci-fi film Raaka, which stars Allu Arjun. Ranveer, meanwhile, is preparing for Pralay, a post-apocalyptic thriller.