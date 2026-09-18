ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Seek Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Second Child's Arrival

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Seek Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Second Child's Arrival ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone visited Mumbai’s famous Siddhivinayak Temple on Friday to seek blessings. The visit comes as the couple is preparing to welcome their second child. Ranveer and Deepika were seen arriving at the temple along with Ranveer’s parents, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Anju Bhavnani. The couple was dressed in traditional outfits for the visit. Ranveer wore a purple kurta with white trousers, while Deepika opted for an orange and purple kurta set with heavy embroidery. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Seek Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Second Child's Arrival (Video Source: ANI) The couple was surrounded by security as fans gathered outside the temple to catch a glimpse of them. Ranveer and Deepika were seen walking together as they made their way inside. They also smiled and waved at fans before leaving the temple.