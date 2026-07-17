ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranveer Singh Conceals His New Look Ahead Of Pralay Shoot - Watch

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh is making sure fans don't get a glimpse of his new look before the shoot of his upcoming film Pralay. The actor was recently spotted outside filmmaker Hansal Mehta's office in Mumbai, but he covered his face completely, leaving everyone curious about his appearance.

A video of Ranveer's visit has now surfaced on social media. In the clip, the actor is seen arriving at and leaving the office wearing a full-face mask and a cap. He avoided the cameras and did not reveal his face even for a moment. His attempt to hide his look made his fans believe he is protecting his appearance for Pralay.

According to reports, Ranveer is expected to begin shooting for director Jai Mehta's Pralay in the coming months. The actor has reportedly been preparing for the film for quite some time. The project is said to require intense physical training as well as emotional preparation.