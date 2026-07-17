Ranveer Singh Conceals His New Look Ahead Of Pralay Shoot - Watch
Ranveer Singh hid his new look during a visit to Hansal Mehta's office, fueling excitement for his upcoming post-apocalyptic thriller Pralay. Watch the viral video.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 17, 2026 at 8:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh is making sure fans don't get a glimpse of his new look before the shoot of his upcoming film Pralay. The actor was recently spotted outside filmmaker Hansal Mehta's office in Mumbai, but he covered his face completely, leaving everyone curious about his appearance.
A video of Ranveer's visit has now surfaced on social media. In the clip, the actor is seen arriving at and leaving the office wearing a full-face mask and a cap. He avoided the cameras and did not reveal his face even for a moment. His attempt to hide his look made his fans believe he is protecting his appearance for Pralay.
According to reports, Ranveer is expected to begin shooting for director Jai Mehta's Pralay in the coming months. The actor has reportedly been preparing for the film for quite some time. The project is said to require intense physical training as well as emotional preparation.
Reports also suggest that a major part of the film will be shot in Australia. After completing this schedule, Ranveer is expected to take a paternity break before returning to finish the remaining portions of the film.
Pralay has already created buzz for its ambitious scale. The film is reportedly being made on a budget of around Rs 300 crore and is described as a post-apocalyptic thriller. Set in a dystopian version of Mumbai, the story is said to revolve around a zombie outbreak and follows the journey of a married couple trying to survive in the middle of the crisis.
Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan has reportedly joined the cast of the film. If confirmed, Pralay will mark her Hindi film debut. The makers have not officially revealed the complete cast or other details.
Apart from playing the lead role, reports claim that Ranveer is also co-producing Pralay under his production banner, Ma Kasam Films. It is also expected to be the biggest standalone film of his career in terms of scale and budget.