Ranveer Singh Apologises Following Complaint And Backlash Over Mimicking Rishab Shetty's Kantara Act
Ranveer Singh apologises after backlash for mimicking Rishab Shetty's Kantara Daiva act at IFFI 2025, following criticism and a police complaint over hurting sentiments.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 2, 2025 at 12:16 PM IST|
Updated : December 2, 2025 at 12:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has shared an apology note after he was criticised for his mimicry of Kannada actor Rishab Shetty's Daiva act at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025. Following backlash from a section of social media users and even a police complaint, the actor took to his Instagram Story to address the issue.
His apology note read, "My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise."
The apology comes days after videos from IFFI's closing ceremony went viral. During the event, Ranveer, while praising Rishab, who was seated in the audience, imitated a scene from Kantara Chapter 1. The actor said, "I watched Kantara Chapter 1 in theatres, and Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost (Chamundi daiva) enters your body, that shot was amazing."
The act, however, did not sit well with many viewers online, who felt the mimicry trivialised sacred cultural practices. Criticism escalated when users pointed out that Ranveer had incorrectly referred to daivas, revered forest deities, as "ghosts." Another video from the ceremony, where Rishab can be heard telling Ranveer not to mimic him earlier in the show, further fuelled the outrage.
On Monday, a Hindu group filed a police complaint alleging that the actor had hurt religious sentiments with his remarks and performance.
Meanwhile, Ranveer is preparing for the release of his upcoming spy thriller Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. Set to release this Friday, the film revolves around an Indian spy infiltrating gangs in Pakistan's Lyari Town. Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Sara Arjun in key roles.
READ MORE
- Influencer Nails Deepika Padukone's Lady Singham Mimicry, Fans Say 'More Deepika Than Deepika Herself'
- Dhurandhar Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh's Film Earns Over Rs 1 Cr So Far, Premium Seat Priced At Rs 2,000
- Global Peace Honours 2025: SRK - Ranveer Unite In Tribute To 26/11, Pahalgam And Delhi Blast Martyrs