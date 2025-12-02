ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranveer Singh Apologises Following Complaint And Backlash Over Mimicking Rishab Shetty's Kantara Act

His apology note read, "My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise."

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has shared an apology note after he was criticised for his mimicry of Kannada actor Rishab Shetty's Daiva act at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025. Following backlash from a section of social media users and even a police complaint, the actor took to his Instagram Story to address the issue.

The apology comes days after videos from IFFI's closing ceremony went viral. During the event, Ranveer, while praising Rishab, who was seated in the audience, imitated a scene from Kantara Chapter 1. The actor said, "I watched Kantara Chapter 1 in theatres, and Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost (Chamundi daiva) enters your body, that shot was amazing."

The act, however, did not sit well with many viewers online, who felt the mimicry trivialised sacred cultural practices. Criticism escalated when users pointed out that Ranveer had incorrectly referred to daivas, revered forest deities, as "ghosts." Another video from the ceremony, where Rishab can be heard telling Ranveer not to mimic him earlier in the show, further fuelled the outrage.

On Monday, a Hindu group filed a police complaint alleging that the actor had hurt religious sentiments with his remarks and performance.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is preparing for the release of his upcoming spy thriller Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. Set to release this Friday, the film revolves around an Indian spy infiltrating gangs in Pakistan's Lyari Town. Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Sara Arjun in key roles.