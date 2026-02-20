ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Make First Public Appearance Together After Extortion Threat - See Pics

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were all smiles as they made their first public appearance together at an event in Mumbai, days after reports of an alleged extortion threat against Ranveer surfaced.

The couple was present at the event to show support for Deepika's father, former badminton champion Prakash Padukone, who was invited as a guest speaker. The couple looked calm and composed as they took their seats in the front row and listened to the session.

Some pictures and videos from the event have surfaced on social media. Ranveer and Deepika can be seen smiling and interacting with people around them in the visuals. Ranveer's mother, Anju Bhavnani, was also present at the event.

One of the candid moments that caught the attention of fans on social media is of Deepika and her mother-in-law. Reacting to the photo, a social media user wrote, "Green flag Saas." Another commented, "Saas goal."