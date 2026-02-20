Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Make First Public Appearance Together After Extortion Threat - See Pics
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made their first public appearance together, days after Ranveer received an extortion threat.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 20, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were all smiles as they made their first public appearance together at an event in Mumbai, days after reports of an alleged extortion threat against Ranveer surfaced.
The couple was present at the event to show support for Deepika's father, former badminton champion Prakash Padukone, who was invited as a guest speaker. The couple looked calm and composed as they took their seats in the front row and listened to the session.
Some pictures and videos from the event have surfaced on social media. Ranveer and Deepika can be seen smiling and interacting with people around them in the visuals. Ranveer's mother, Anju Bhavnani, was also present at the event.
One of the candid moments that caught the attention of fans on social media is of Deepika and her mother-in-law. Reacting to the photo, a social media user wrote, "Green flag Saas." Another commented, "Saas goal."
Manifesting 🤍✨ pic.twitter.com/SuCbbf8Ken— PIKU (@SrkzPiku) February 19, 2026
For the event, both actors kept their look simple and elegant. Ranveer donned a classic suit, which he paired with a white T-shirt, while Deepika was dressed in a loose white salwar suit.
Actor Sonam Kapoor was also seen at the event. Sonam, who is expecting her second child, was dressed in an all-black outfit and was seated in the front row. After the session, Deepika and Sonam joined Prakash Padukone and others on stage for a group photograph.
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Anju Bhavnani at an event at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS Mumbai) where Prakash Padukone was the speaker.— Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@DeepikaAccess) February 19, 2026
Sonam Kapoor and Shloka Ambani were also present there.#DeepikaPadukone #RanveerSingh #SonamKapoor pic.twitter.com/4OTnvj9iIh
Meanwhile, the alleged extortion threat against Ranveer Singh has drawn attention. According to reports, a voice note demanding Rs 10 crore was reportedly sent to the actor's manager from an American phone number. The Mumbai Police have initiated a preliminary inquiry into the matter. Officials have reportedly contacted the concerned agency in the United States through official channels to gather more details about the number.
Reports further claimed that the voice note was allegedly linked to an aide of the Bishnoi gang. However, police have not yet registered an FIR and are continuing their inquiry.
On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in his upcoming film Dhurandhar 2. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19. It will reportedly clash at the box office with the South Indian film Toxic, which is also slated for release on the same day.
