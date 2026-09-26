'Nobody Can Be Homebreaker In Already Broken House': Komal Rani Reacts To Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Marriage Row
Rani Swarnkar breaks her silence amid Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marriage controversy, saying she cannot be blamed for a relationship in an already broken home.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 26, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rani Swarnkar has finally broken her silence amid the ongoing speculation about her alleged relationship with actor Govinda and the trouble in his marriage with Sunita Ahuja. In a strongly worded Instagram Story shared on Saturday, Rani hit back at the criticism and asked people to stop using her name in the controversy. She also made a sharp comment about Govinda and Sunita’s marriage, saying that no one can be a “homebreaker” in a house that is already broken.
Rani’s post came soon after Sunita once again spoke publicly about the difficulties in her marriage. The controversy grew after Govinda was seen with Rani, his Roopa co-star, at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja. While the two have been linked by reports, neither Govinda nor Rani has confirmed a romantic relationship.
Rani Swarnkar Says She Is Being Dragged Into The Controversy
In her Instagram Story, Rani strongly objected to her name being used in the ongoing discussion. She questioned Sunita’s statements and made serious allegations about the way Govinda was allegedly being treated.
Rani wrote, “Nobody can ever be a homebreaker in an already broken house.” She also said that people should not believe every claim they hear without knowing the full story.
Taking a direct swipe at the situation, Rani wrote that she did not understand why a woman would publicly display her pain instead of trying to solve the problem privately.
She further alleged that a man was being mentally harassed, stopped from working and isolated from his family. Rani then questioned whether such actions were being done deliberately to gain public sympathy.
Towards the end of her post, Rani made her stance clear. She wrote, “Stop using my name to serve your agenda,” and added that she hoped God would protect every decent man from what she described as “cunning women.”
What Sunita Ahuja Said About Her Marriage
Rani’s post came shortly after Sunita spoke about her personal life during a visit to the Dakshineswar Kali Temple near Kolkata. Sunita said she had gone to seek Goddess Kali’s blessings and pray for the problems in her life to end.
Referring to the difficulties she was facing, Sunita said there were “some demons” in her life and that she had asked Goddess Kali to destroy them.
She also appealed to women and Gen-Z audiences to support her. “What is happening to me is not right. My home is breaking for no reason,” Sunita said. She also requested the media not to support people whom she believed were using the controversy for publicity.
Govinda Had Earlier Addressed The Rani Swarnkar Rumours
The controversy intensified after Govinda and Rani were seen together at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. Govinda later addressed the speculation and said their visit was connected to his upcoming film Roopa.
The actor dismissed the romantic rumours and said that he and Rani share a professional relationship. He also claimed that the controversy was part of an attempt to distance him from his family and damage his image.
Govinda and Sunita have been married since 1987 and have two children. While Sunita has spoken publicly about problems in her marriage, the rumours surrounding Govinda and Rani remain unconfirmed.