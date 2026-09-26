ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Nobody Can Be Homebreaker In Already Broken House': Komal Rani Reacts To Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Marriage Row

Hyderabad: Rani Swarnkar has finally broken her silence amid the ongoing speculation about her alleged relationship with actor Govinda and the trouble in his marriage with Sunita Ahuja. In a strongly worded Instagram Story shared on Saturday, Rani hit back at the criticism and asked people to stop using her name in the controversy. She also made a sharp comment about Govinda and Sunita’s marriage, saying that no one can be a “homebreaker” in a house that is already broken.

Rani’s post came soon after Sunita once again spoke publicly about the difficulties in her marriage. The controversy grew after Govinda was seen with Rani, his Roopa co-star, at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja. While the two have been linked by reports, neither Govinda nor Rani has confirmed a romantic relationship.

Rani Swarnkar Says She Is Being Dragged Into The Controversy

In her Instagram Story, Rani strongly objected to her name being used in the ongoing discussion. She questioned Sunita’s statements and made serious allegations about the way Govinda was allegedly being treated.

Rani wrote, “Nobody can ever be a homebreaker in an already broken house.” She also said that people should not believe every claim they hear without knowing the full story.

Taking a direct swipe at the situation, Rani wrote that she did not understand why a woman would publicly display her pain instead of trying to solve the problem privately.

Rani Swarnkar's Instagram Story (Photo: IG)

She further alleged that a man was being mentally harassed, stopped from working and isolated from his family. Rani then questioned whether such actions were being done deliberately to gain public sympathy.