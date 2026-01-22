ETV Bharat / entertainment

'It Broke My Mum And Dad's Heart': Rani Mukerji On Losing National Award For Black

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Rani Mukherji, who completed 30 years in the film industry this year, spoke about how she felt when she didn’t receive the National Award for her performance in the 2005 film Black. Speaking at a special event in Mumbai to mark her decades-long journey, Rani, in an interaction with filmmaker Karan Johar, reflected on her career, awards, and personal struggles.

Rani said that she was extremely upset about not winning the National Award for Black, particularly because of the impact it had on her parents. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial won major honours at the National Film Awards, including Best Feature Film in Hindi, while Amitabh Bachchan and Bhansali were honoured with Best Actor and Best Director awards, respectively.

Sharing her feelings, Rani said, "It broke my father's heart, it broke my mum's heart. I think the way I have conducted my career and my life since I was a teenager, I started off as an actor because my mum asked me to become one, I realised that through the work I could do, I could probably give my parents a better life and see them happy and comfortable. That was my dream for a few years, and that's why I kept working in films."

The actor shared that early in her career, her biggest motivation was to make her parents proud and secure. However, over time, her understanding of success changed. Rani shared that fan mail was what made her realize how much her work resonated with viewers.