'It Broke My Mum And Dad's Heart': Rani Mukerji On Losing National Award For Black
Rani Mukerji admits that missing the National Award for Black deeply hurt her and her parents, but says the experience shaped her outlook on recognition.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 22, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Rani Mukherji, who completed 30 years in the film industry this year, spoke about how she felt when she didn’t receive the National Award for her performance in the 2005 film Black. Speaking at a special event in Mumbai to mark her decades-long journey, Rani, in an interaction with filmmaker Karan Johar, reflected on her career, awards, and personal struggles.
Rani said that she was extremely upset about not winning the National Award for Black, particularly because of the impact it had on her parents. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial won major honours at the National Film Awards, including Best Feature Film in Hindi, while Amitabh Bachchan and Bhansali were honoured with Best Actor and Best Director awards, respectively.
Sharing her feelings, Rani said, "It broke my father's heart, it broke my mum's heart. I think the way I have conducted my career and my life since I was a teenager, I started off as an actor because my mum asked me to become one, I realised that through the work I could do, I could probably give my parents a better life and see them happy and comfortable. That was my dream for a few years, and that's why I kept working in films."
The actor shared that early in her career, her biggest motivation was to make her parents proud and secure. However, over time, her understanding of success changed. Rani shared that fan mail was what made her realize how much her work resonated with viewers.
According to her, reading letters from viewers made her understand that people believed in her performances and that she had a responsibility to give back by choosing better roles and films.
She said that her focus then shifted to making her audience happy and delivering her best for her directors and films, even when awards did not come her way.
Rani also mentioned that while not winning the National Award was painful, the experience taught her an important life lesson. She said, "Because my goal was not to win an award, which makes me happy today. I think winning an award is about the recognition that the whole team gets. When you are recognised, the team and the audience feel elated."
"It does hurt not getting the award. But it's good that it happened because very early in my life I realised that, despite doing your best work, you might not get the appreciation you deserve, and probably somebody else's performance is better than yours. You just have to keep striving for the best," she added.
Black also starred Ayesha Kapur, Shernaz Patel and Dhritiman Chatterjee. While Rani missed out on the National Award then, she finally won her first National Award in 2025 for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.
Rani Mukerji is now gearing up for the release of her next film, Mardaani 3. Directed by Abhiraj Minwala, the film also stars Janaki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on January 30.