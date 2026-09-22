Rani Mukerji's Mother Krishna Mukerji Passes Away At 75
Rani Mukerji's mother, Krishna Mukerji, passed away at 75 on Tuesday afternoon. Yash Raj Films confirmed her death.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 22, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji is mourning the loss of her mother, Krishna Mukerji, who died on Tuesday afternoon at the age of 75. Yash Raj Films (YRF) shared the news in an official statement and said that the family needs privacy at this difficult time.
YRF said, “With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother, Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief.”
Krishna Mukerji remained an important part of Rani’s life and was regularly by her side over the years. The actor had often spoken about the special relationship she shared with her mother. Krishna had also been connected to the Bengali film industry and had worked as a playback singer.
Krishna was married to filmmaker Ram Mukherjee. He died in 2017 and was among the people who helped set up Filmalaya Studios. The couple had two children: Rani, and the other is Raja Mukherjee, who works as a filmmaker and producer.
Rani Mukerji has had a long career in Hindi films and has appeared in movies such as Ghulam, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Saathiya, Hum Tum and Black. She was last seen on the big screen in Mardaani 3, which was released in 2026.
The news of Krishna’s death came shortly after Rani was honoured at the 62nd Maharashtra State Film Awards. She received the Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award for her contribution to cinema. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented the honour to the actor in the presence of Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar.
During her acceptance speech, Rani spoke about what Maharashtra means to her and her journey in cinema. She said in Marathi, “Majhyasathi Maharashtra fakt ek rajya nahi. Maharashtra majhi janmabhoomi aahe. Majhi karmabhoomi aahe. Ani majhya ayushyacha ek avibhajya bhaag aahe.”
Rani said that Maharashtra is not just a state for her but her birthplace, the place where she built her career and an important part of her life.