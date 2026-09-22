ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rani Mukerji's Mother Krishna Mukerji Passes Away At 75

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji is mourning the loss of her mother, Krishna Mukerji, who died on Tuesday afternoon at the age of 75. Yash Raj Films (YRF) shared the news in an official statement and said that the family needs privacy at this difficult time.

YRF said, “With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother, Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief.”

Krishna Mukerji remained an important part of Rani’s life and was regularly by her side over the years. The actor had often spoken about the special relationship she shared with her mother. Krishna had also been connected to the Bengali film industry and had worked as a playback singer.

Krishna was married to filmmaker Ram Mukherjee. He died in 2017 and was among the people who helped set up Filmalaya Studios. The couple had two children: Rani, and the other is Raja Mukherjee, who works as a filmmaker and producer.