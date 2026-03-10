Randeep Hooda Blessed With A Baby Girl On His Father's Birthday: 'Dada Aur Poti Ne Janamdin Ki Badhai'
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram welcome their first child, a baby girl. The newborn shares her birthday with Randeep's father, making the day extra special.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife, actor and model Lin Laishram, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The happy news marks a very special moment for the couple and their families.
The couple shared that both the mother and the newborn are healthy and doing well. They announced the arrival of their daughter through a heartfelt message on social media, revealing that the day holds an even deeper meaning for their family.
Interestingly, the baby girl shares her birthday with Randeep's father, Ranbir Hooda. This coincidence has made the occasion even more emotional and memorable for the Hooda family, as both grandfather and granddaughter now celebrate their birthdays on the same day.
Sharing the joyful update, Randeep posted a message expressing his gratitude and happiness as he stepped into fatherhood. He wrote, "Dada aur poti ne janamdin ki ghaniye badhai (Happy birthday to grandfather and granddaughter). Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly, Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love."
The couple had earlier announced that they were expecting their first child in November last year. On November 29, Randeep and Lin shared the news with their fans through a joint social media post. Making the announcement at the time, they wrote, "Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way."
Randeep and Lin's love story goes back several years. The two first met at veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's theatre group Motley. Over time, their friendship grew into a relationship. During the COVID-19 lockdown, the couple started living together and grew even closer. They later made their relationship official through an Instagram post in 2022.
Randeep and Lin eventually got married on November 29, 2023. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Meitei Ceremony in Manipur, Lin's home state.
