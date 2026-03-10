ETV Bharat / entertainment

Randeep Hooda Blessed With A Baby Girl On His Father's Birthday: 'Dada Aur Poti Ne Janamdin Ki Badhai'

Hyderabad: Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife, actor and model Lin Laishram, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The happy news marks a very special moment for the couple and their families.

The couple shared that both the mother and the newborn are healthy and doing well. They announced the arrival of their daughter through a heartfelt message on social media, revealing that the day holds an even deeper meaning for their family.

Interestingly, the baby girl shares her birthday with Randeep's father, Ranbir Hooda. This coincidence has made the occasion even more emotional and memorable for the Hooda family, as both grandfather and granddaughter now celebrate their birthdays on the same day.

Sharing the joyful update, Randeep posted a message expressing his gratitude and happiness as he stepped into fatherhood. He wrote, "Dada aur poti ne janamdin ki ghaniye badhai (Happy birthday to grandfather and granddaughter). Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly, Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love."