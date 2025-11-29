ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Little Wild One On The Way': Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy On 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Randeep shared a picture that shows the couple sitting together in the woods by a bonfire. They are seen twinning in beige outfits and smiling brightly as they pose for the picture. Sharing the image, Randeep wrote in the caption, "Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way (followed by a baby tiger, a red heart and a forever emoji)."

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and his wife, actor-entrepreneur Lin Laishram, marked their second wedding anniversary today, and they have exciting news to share with their fans. Talking to Instagram on November 29, Randeep announced that he is expecting his first child with Lin Laishram.

Soon after the pregnancy announcement, fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and heart emojis. A fan commented, "Congratulations to both of you. May God bless you with endless happiness. Keep smiling always." Another wrote, "Congratulations on entering into a new phase."

Speculation about Lin's pregnancy had already surfaced earlier this year when the couple shared pictures on Diwali. Their post, featuring family moments, sparked curiosity among fans, many of whom wondered if the couple was preparing to welcome their first child. While the pair chose not to address the buzz then, their anniversary announcement has now confirmed the happy news.

Randeep's relationship with Lin grew over a long period of time. The two had met for the first time at Naseeruddin Shah's theatre group, Motley, and instantly became friends. After a brief courtship, they got married in November 2023 in Imphal, Manipur, in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony. Randeep looked every bit the regal Manipuri groom, while Lin looked absolutely stunning in traditional bridal attire, fully adorned with intricate gold jewellery. Their wedding was an intimate affair with just a few close friends and family in attendance. The two actors posted: "From today, we are One #JustMarried."

On the professional front, Lin has delivered several roles in films, including Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Umrika and Rangoon. Randeep, who was last seen playing the antagonist in Jaat alongside Sunny Deol, will next appear in the American action-adventure comedy Matchbox, directed by Sam Hargrave and slated for a 2026 release.