ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana gets M Rating In Australia, U Certificate In India Ahead Of Trailer Release

According to the Australian Classification Board, a 34-minute footage from the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has been awarded an 'M' (Mature) classification for "moderate violence." While this is not a restriction, it serves as an advisory rating. Under Australian guidelines, content rated 'M' is not recommended for children under 15 years of age, although they can legally watch it if they choose.

Hyderabad: As excitement continues to grow around Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, the ambitious mythological epic has received its first certifications in both Australia and India ahead of its much-awaited trailer launch.

The classification is for a 34-minute presentation and not the theatrical trailer. While the makers have not revealed what the footage contains, online speculation suggests it could be the same extended preview that was showcased earlier this year at CinemaCon. The Australian listing also includes a brief synopsis of the film. It reads, "An ancient epic follows a young prince and princess whose marriage and subsequent exile mark the beginning of a legendary journey. Their story of love, duty and destiny sets the stage for greater challenges ahead."

Interestingly, the certification in India is very different. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the film's trailer a 'U' (Universal) certificate, making it suitable for audiences of all age groups. According to CBFC records, the makers submitted two versions of the trailer for certification. One has a runtime of 4 minutes and 15 seconds, while the other is exactly 4 minutes long. The shorter version is expected to be used for theatrical screenings, while the longer cut could be released online or at special events.

The trailer is expected to make its grand debut at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, where Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra are reportedly set to present the film before nearly 4,800 fans at Ballroom 20. The panel is also expected to feature exclusive footage, special announcements and other surprises.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the two-part epic features music by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, followed by Part Two on Diwali 2027.