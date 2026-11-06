ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranbir-Yash's Film Slows Down After Big Opening, Will Diwali Weekend Bring A Turnaround?

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 2 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana had a promising start at the Indian box office on Thursday, but its first Friday has brought a noticeable slowdown. Despite the huge expectations surrounding the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer, the film has witnessed a considerable drop in collections on Day 2.

While its opening-day performance placed it among the biggest Bollywood openers, the decline on Friday has raised questions about its box office momentum. The film is now looking towards the Diwali weekend to bring more audiences to theatres. But how much has the epic drama collected on its second day, and can it recover from the Friday drop?

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 2 According to Sacnilk's live data, Ramayana has collected Rs 34.06 crore net in India on Day 2. The film is currently running across 20,263 shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 25.4%. The Hindi version continues to contribute the largest share of its earnings. It has collected Rs 25.42 crore from 17,265 shows. The Kannada version has earned Rs 3.62 crore from 802 shows, while the Telugu version has contributed Rs 3.02 crore from 1,320 shows. The Tamil version has collected Rs 1.11 crore from 487 shows, whereas the Malayalam version has earned Rs 89 lakh from 389 shows. With these numbers, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 98.91 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 117.69 crore. Its worldwide box office collection has also crossed Rs 155 crore. The film is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore India net mark once the final Day 2 figures are reported. These are live estimates, and the final collections will be available after the evening and night show figures are added. Ramayana Witnesses A Drop On Day 2 After Rs 64.85 Crore Opening Ramayana opened in theatres on Thursday with Rs 64.85 crore net in India. The film recorded strong audience turnout during its first day, with several theatres reporting houseful shows. However, its second-day earnings have dropped considerably. The decline comes as the film’s first Friday was a working day. Its Day 2 collection is significantly lower than its opening-day earnings, making the upcoming weekend important for its box office performance.