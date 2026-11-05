ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 1: Can Ranbir Kapoor-Yash's Big-Budget Epic Deliver Rs 100 Cr Opening?

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited film Ramayana has opened strongly at the Indian box office. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the epic drama arrived in theatres worldwide on Thursday, November 5, amid huge expectations. The film had recorded strong advance bookings before its release, and the initial response has added to the excitement.

According to Sacnilk’s early estimates, Ramayana has collected Rs 54.95 crore net in India by 8 PM on its opening day. With evening and night show collections yet to be added, all eyes are now on whether the film can reach the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide on Day 1.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 1

As per live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana has earned Rs 54.95 crore net in India on its first day. The film has recorded these collections from 21,884 shows across different languages. The Hindi version has contributed the biggest share, with Rs 40.48 crore from 18,002 shows.

The Kannada version, featuring Yash as Ravana, has collected Rs 6.23 crore from 1,078 shows so far. Meanwhile, the Telugu version has earned Rs 4.99 crore from 1,533 shows. The Tamil and Malayalam versions have contributed Rs 1.97 crore and Rs 1.28 crore, respectively.

These numbers take the film’s total India gross collection to Rs 64.84 crore. However, these are not the final figures, as collections from the evening and night shows are yet to be added. The film is expected to see further growth as more reports come in.

Ramayana Box Office: Strong Advance Booking Helps Film Open Well

Ramayana had already created considerable interest among moviegoers before its theatrical release. The makers opened advance bookings on Dussehra, October 20, giving the film a 15-day window to attract audiences. However, a disagreement between distributors and exhibitors initially affected the ticket sales process. Once the issue was resolved, advance bookings picked up pace.

By the time the film reached theatres, it had reportedly sold tickets worth around Rs 200 crore worldwide, including more than Rs 120 crore from India. The opening-day advance booking collection in India was also reported to be around Rs 45 crore gross.