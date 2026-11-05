Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 1: Can Ranbir Kapoor-Yash's Big-Budget Epic Deliver Rs 100 Cr Opening?
Ramayana earns over Rs 54 crore net in India so far on Day 1, but can the film reach the Rs 100 crore opening-day target?
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 5, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited film Ramayana has opened strongly at the Indian box office. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the epic drama arrived in theatres worldwide on Thursday, November 5, amid huge expectations. The film had recorded strong advance bookings before its release, and the initial response has added to the excitement.
According to Sacnilk’s early estimates, Ramayana has collected Rs 54.95 crore net in India by 8 PM on its opening day. With evening and night show collections yet to be added, all eyes are now on whether the film can reach the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide on Day 1.
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 1
As per live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana has earned Rs 54.95 crore net in India on its first day. The film has recorded these collections from 21,884 shows across different languages. The Hindi version has contributed the biggest share, with Rs 40.48 crore from 18,002 shows.
The Kannada version, featuring Yash as Ravana, has collected Rs 6.23 crore from 1,078 shows so far. Meanwhile, the Telugu version has earned Rs 4.99 crore from 1,533 shows. The Tamil and Malayalam versions have contributed Rs 1.97 crore and Rs 1.28 crore, respectively.
These numbers take the film’s total India gross collection to Rs 64.84 crore. However, these are not the final figures, as collections from the evening and night shows are yet to be added. The film is expected to see further growth as more reports come in.
Ramayana Box Office: Strong Advance Booking Helps Film Open Well
Ramayana had already created considerable interest among moviegoers before its theatrical release. The makers opened advance bookings on Dussehra, October 20, giving the film a 15-day window to attract audiences. However, a disagreement between distributors and exhibitors initially affected the ticket sales process. Once the issue was resolved, advance bookings picked up pace.
By the time the film reached theatres, it had reportedly sold tickets worth around Rs 200 crore worldwide, including more than Rs 120 crore from India. The opening-day advance booking collection in India was also reported to be around Rs 45 crore gross.
The film witnessed good audience turnout during its morning shows, with several theatres reporting strong occupancy. Although Thursday was not a public holiday, the response remained encouraging. Higher ticket prices for premium formats, including IMAX 3D, have also added to the film’s box office performance.
Ramayana Day 1 Collection: Which Records Could The Film Break?
With Rs 54.95 crore net already in its account by 8 PM, Ramayana has crossed the opening-day collection of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which earned around Rs 28 crore. It has also moved past the reported Rs 53 crore opening of Hrithik Roshan’s War.
Before its release, trade expectations suggested that the film could earn between Rs 60 crore and Rs 70 crore net in Hindi alone and approach Rs 100 crore across all languages in India. However, its final Day 1 collection will depend on the evening and night shows.
The film is also expected to receive a strong response overseas, particularly in North America. Early trade predictions placed its worldwide opening-day collection at around Rs 160 crore, including an estimated Rs 60 crore from overseas markets.
About Ramayana
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, Yash appears as Ravana, Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman, and Sunny Deol essays the role of Lord Hanuman.
The film also features Rakul Preet Singh, Anupam Kher, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Shobana, Kunal Kapoor and several other actors in important roles. Its music and background score have been composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The second part of the film is scheduled to be released during Diwali 2028.