ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Advance Booking To Begin In India Tomorrow On Dussehra

Ramayana Advance Booking To Begin In India Tomorrow On Dussehra ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Advance bookings for Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, will open across India on October 20, coinciding with Dussehra. Tickets for the upcoming epic will be available on all major ticketing platforms ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026.

The makers have chosen the festive occasion to begin ticket sales across the country. Audiences will be able to book their seats through leading online ticketing platforms and choose from different premium formats to watch the film in theatres. The film is also set for a release in IMAX.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Planned as a two-part cinematic epic, the film will tell the story of the Ramayana on a grand scale. The second part is scheduled to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2027. While Indian ticket sales are set to begin, Ramayana has already received a response from overseas markets. According to figures shared by an industry tracker, advance bookings in the US, Canada, the UK and Australia have reached around $771,000, with more than two weeks remaining before the film’s release. North America has contributed the largest share, with advance sales of around $558,000. The UK has recorded approximately $141,000, while Australia has added about $72,000.