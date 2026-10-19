Ramayana Advance Booking To Begin In India Tomorrow On Dussehra
Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, will open advance bookings across India on Dussehra, October 20, ahead of its November 5 release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 19, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Advance bookings for Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, will open across India on October 20, coinciding with Dussehra. Tickets for the upcoming epic will be available on all major ticketing platforms ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026.
The makers have chosen the festive occasion to begin ticket sales across the country. Audiences will be able to book their seats through leading online ticketing platforms and choose from different premium formats to watch the film in theatres. The film is also set for a release in IMAX.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Planned as a two-part cinematic epic, the film will tell the story of the Ramayana on a grand scale. The second part is scheduled to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2027.
While Indian ticket sales are set to begin, Ramayana has already received a response from overseas markets. According to figures shared by an industry tracker, advance bookings in the US, Canada, the UK and Australia have reached around $771,000, with more than two weeks remaining before the film’s release.
North America has contributed the largest share, with advance sales of around $558,000. The UK has recorded approximately $141,000, while Australia has added about $72,000.
Premiere shows in the US, scheduled for November 4, have reportedly sold around 10,800 tickets worth nearly $210,000. Including Canada, advance sales for North American premiere shows have crossed $250,000.
For the opening day on November 5, advance bookings across the three overseas markets have reportedly reached $162,000. The US has contributed around $71,000, while the UK has recorded approximately $64,000.
These early figures come before advance bookings open in India, where the film is expected to draw attention because of its cast and large-scale production.
Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The project also brings together two well-known composers, Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman, who are working on the film’s music.
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