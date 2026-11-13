ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Box Office Day 9: Yash's Ravana Effect? First Bollywood Film To Earn Rs 50 Cr From Kannada Version

Hyderabad: Ramayana has started its second week in theatres with another major milestone. The Kannada-dubbed version of the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer has crossed Rs 50 crore in net domestic collections, making it the first Bollywood film to achieve this feat. The film has also crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark worldwide within its first eight days.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic drama features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Its performance in Karnataka has been particularly strong, with the Kannada version earning more than the Telugu and Tamil dubbed versions.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 9

After completing its extended eight-day opening week, Ramayana entered its second week on a strong note. The film has collected Rs 33.32 crore net in India on Day 9 so far, as per the live data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk. It is currently running across 19,105 shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 27.9%.

The Hindi version has contributed Rs 27.26 crore from 16,035 shows. Meanwhile, the Kannada version has earned Rs 2.16 crore from 761 shows. The Telugu and Tamil versions have collected Rs 2 crore and Rs 1.90 crore, respectively.

With these figures, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 597.92 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 714.37 crore. These are live estimates, and the final Day 9 figures are expected later tonight.

Ramayana Becomes First Bollywood Film To Cross Rs 50 Crore In Kannada

One of the biggest highlights of Ramayana’s box office performance has been its success in Karnataka. The Kannada-dubbed version has consistently performed well and has now crossed Rs 50 crore in net domestic collections.