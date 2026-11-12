ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranbir-Yash's Film Crosses Rs 1000 Cr; Beats Baahubali 2, RRR

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 8 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has achieved a major milestone at the worldwide box office. The film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has joined the list of Indian films that have crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark worldwide. Its strong opening weekend and impressive performance during the extended first week have helped it reach this milestone in a short time. With this achievement, the epic drama has also become one of the fastest Indian films to enter the prestigious club. Meanwhile, the film continues to attract audiences in theatres, with its second Thursday bringing in another good collection.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 8

According to Sacnilk’s latest estimates, Ramayana has collected Rs 35.90 crore net in India on Day 8. The film is currently running across 20,105 shows. The Hindi version continues to lead the collections, contributing Rs 30.24 crore from 16,970 shows. The Kannada version has earned Rs 2.51 crore from 828 shows, while the Tamil and Telugu versions have collected Rs 1.59 crore and Rs 1.56 crore, respectively. With these earnings, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 547 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 653.41 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has also crossed Rs 1,000 crore. These are live estimates, and the final Day 8 figures are expected after the remaining shows are counted. Ramayana Enters Rs 1,000 Crore Club In Eight Days Ramayana arrived in theatres on November 5, three days before Diwali. The film had a decent opening, collecting around Rs 128 crore worldwide on its first day. However, positive reviews and audience reactions helped it gain momentum over the next few days.