Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranbir-Yash's Film Crosses Rs 1000 Cr; Beats Baahubali 2, RRR
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana has crossed Rs 1,000 crore worldwide in eight days, becoming the third-fastest Indian film to reach the milestone.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 12, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has achieved a major milestone at the worldwide box office. The film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has joined the list of Indian films that have crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark worldwide. Its strong opening weekend and impressive performance during the extended first week have helped it reach this milestone in a short time. With this achievement, the epic drama has also become one of the fastest Indian films to enter the prestigious club. Meanwhile, the film continues to attract audiences in theatres, with its second Thursday bringing in another good collection.
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 8
According to Sacnilk’s latest estimates, Ramayana has collected Rs 35.90 crore net in India on Day 8. The film is currently running across 20,105 shows.
The Hindi version continues to lead the collections, contributing Rs 30.24 crore from 16,970 shows. The Kannada version has earned Rs 2.51 crore from 828 shows, while the Tamil and Telugu versions have collected Rs 1.59 crore and Rs 1.56 crore, respectively.
With these earnings, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 547 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 653.41 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has also crossed Rs 1,000 crore.
These are live estimates, and the final Day 8 figures are expected after the remaining shows are counted.
Ramayana Enters Rs 1,000 Crore Club In Eight Days
Ramayana arrived in theatres on November 5, three days before Diwali. The film had a decent opening, collecting around Rs 128 crore worldwide on its first day. However, positive reviews and audience reactions helped it gain momentum over the next few days.
The film collected around Rs 507 crore worldwide during its first four days. Its biggest growth came during the extended holiday period, when audiences turned up in large numbers. The film also benefited from the Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj holidays, recording two consecutive days with worldwide collections of over Rs 150 crore.
By the end of its first seven days, Ramayana had reportedly earned around Rs 935 crore gross worldwide. Strong advance bookings for its second Thursday further increased its total. The film had already sold tickets worth around Rs 29 crore in India for Day 8, along with overseas advance sales of approximately $1.5 million. Additional ticket sales at theatres helped it cross the Rs 1,000 crore milestone.
Ramayana Becomes Third-Fastest Indian Film To Cross Rs 1,000 Crore
With this achievement, Ramayana has become the 11th Indian film to enter the Rs 1,000 crore worldwide club. It has reached the milestone in eight days, making it the third-fastest Indian film to do so.
Only Pushpa 2: The Rule and Dhurandhar: The Revenge have achieved the feat faster, with both films entering the club in seven days.
Ramayana has reached the milestone ahead of several major blockbusters. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion took 10 days, while RRR needed 16 days and KGF: Chapter 2 took 18 days. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan also took 18 days, while Pathaan reached the mark in 27 days.
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is based on the Indian epic and is planned as a two-part film. Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, it features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The second part is scheduled to be released during Diwali 2028.