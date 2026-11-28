ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Box Office Day 24: Ranbir-Yash Starrer Sees Big Weekend Jump, Crosses Rs 1800 Cr Worldwide

Hyderabad: Ramayana continues its impressive run at the box office as it enters another weekend in theatres. After witnessing a slowdown in its daily collections during the weekdays, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer has recorded a significant jump on Saturday. The film has now crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark in India net collections. Its worldwide collection has also moved past Rs 1,800 crore.

According to the latest live tracking figures shared by Sacnilk, Ramayana has collected Rs 10.35 crore net in India on Day 24 so far. The film is currently running across 5,415 shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 31.5%.

With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 1,010.90 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 1,207.31 crore. These are running estimates, and the final figures are expected after the night shows.

The Hindi version continues to contribute the biggest share, earning Rs 7.66 crore from 4,502 shows. The Tamil version has collected Rs 1.49 crore from 578 shows, while the Kannada version has earned Rs 1.20 crore from 335 shows.

The film’s Saturday performance marks a noticeable improvement over its weekday earnings, with the rise in occupancy indicating stronger audience turnout during the weekend.

Ramayana Crosses Rs 1,000 Crore India Net Collection

One of the biggest achievements for Ramayana on Day 24 is its entry into the Rs 1,000 crore India net club. The film’s domestic net collection has reached Rs 1,010.90 crore so far.