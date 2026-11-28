Ramayana Box Office Day 24: Ranbir-Yash Starrer Sees Big Weekend Jump, Crosses Rs 1800 Cr Worldwide
Ramayana witnessed a significant Saturday jump at the box office. The film crossed Rs 1,000 crore in India and Rs 1,800 crore worldwide.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 28, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ramayana continues its impressive run at the box office as it enters another weekend in theatres. After witnessing a slowdown in its daily collections during the weekdays, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer has recorded a significant jump on Saturday. The film has now crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark in India net collections. Its worldwide collection has also moved past Rs 1,800 crore.
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 24
According to the latest live tracking figures shared by Sacnilk, Ramayana has collected Rs 10.35 crore net in India on Day 24 so far. The film is currently running across 5,415 shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 31.5%.
With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 1,010.90 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 1,207.31 crore. These are running estimates, and the final figures are expected after the night shows.
The Hindi version continues to contribute the biggest share, earning Rs 7.66 crore from 4,502 shows. The Tamil version has collected Rs 1.49 crore from 578 shows, while the Kannada version has earned Rs 1.20 crore from 335 shows.
The film’s Saturday performance marks a noticeable improvement over its weekday earnings, with the rise in occupancy indicating stronger audience turnout during the weekend.
Ramayana Crosses Rs 1,000 Crore India Net Collection
One of the biggest achievements for Ramayana on Day 24 is its entry into the Rs 1,000 crore India net club. The film’s domestic net collection has reached Rs 1,010.90 crore so far.
The achievement comes after the film maintained a strong theatrical run across its first three weeks. Despite a gradual decline in weekday collections, the latest weekend jump has helped it add more numbers to its domestic total.
Ramayana Worldwide Box Office Collection Crosses Rs 1,800 Crore
At the worldwide box office, Ramayana has crossed Rs 1,800 crore. After surpassing Pushpa 2: The Rule’s reported lifetime worldwide collection, the film had been chasing Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's Rs 1,788.06 crore record. It has now moved past that benchmark as well.
The next major worldwide target for Ramayana is Dangal, which reportedly collected Rs 2,070.30 crore globally. The film will need to maintain its momentum in the coming days to close the gap.
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana was released in theatres on November 5, 2026. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, while Arun Govil essays the role of King Dashrath.
Released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, the film is planned as a two-part saga, with the second instalment scheduled for 2028.
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