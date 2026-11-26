ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Box Office Day 22: After Beating Pushpa 2, Ranbir-Yash Film Now Eyes Baahubali 2's Worldwide Collection

Hyderabad: After surpassing Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule at the worldwide box office, Ramayana has another major target in sight. The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer is now chasing SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which remains ahead of it among the highest-grossing Indian films worldwide. Meanwhile, the film is also getting closer to the Rs 1,000 crore India net milestone.

According to the latest live tracking figures shared by Sacnilk, Ramayana has collected Rs 6.90 crore net in India on Day 22 so far. The film is currently running across 13,117 shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 11.9%.

With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 989.35 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 1,181.64 crore. These are running estimates, and the final figures are expected to be updated after the night shows.

The Hindi version continues to contribute the biggest share, earning Rs 5.34 crore from 11,881 shows. The Kannada version has collected Rs 71 lakh from 407 shows, followed by Tamil with Rs 60 lakh from 467 shows. The Telugu version has added Rs 25 lakh from 362 shows.

Ramayana Now Eyes Baahubali 2’s Worldwide Collection

After beating Pushpa 2’s reported lifetime worldwide collection of Rs 1,742.10 crore on Day 21, Ramayana has moved on to another major target. The film has crossed Rs 1,761 crore worldwide and is now chasing Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.