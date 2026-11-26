Ramayana Box Office Day 22: After Beating Pushpa 2, Ranbir-Yash Film Now Eyes Baahubali 2's Worldwide Collection
Ramayana has crossed Rs 1,761 crore worldwide and is now chasing Baahubali 2's lifetime collection while approaching the Rs 1,000 crore India net milestone.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 26, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: After surpassing Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule at the worldwide box office, Ramayana has another major target in sight. The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer is now chasing SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which remains ahead of it among the highest-grossing Indian films worldwide. Meanwhile, the film is also getting closer to the Rs 1,000 crore India net milestone.
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 22
According to the latest live tracking figures shared by Sacnilk, Ramayana has collected Rs 6.90 crore net in India on Day 22 so far. The film is currently running across 13,117 shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 11.9%.
With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 989.35 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 1,181.64 crore. These are running estimates, and the final figures are expected to be updated after the night shows.
The Hindi version continues to contribute the biggest share, earning Rs 5.34 crore from 11,881 shows. The Kannada version has collected Rs 71 lakh from 407 shows, followed by Tamil with Rs 60 lakh from 467 shows. The Telugu version has added Rs 25 lakh from 362 shows.
Ramayana Now Eyes Baahubali 2’s Worldwide Collection
After beating Pushpa 2’s reported lifetime worldwide collection of Rs 1,742.10 crore on Day 21, Ramayana has moved on to another major target. The film has crossed Rs 1,761 crore worldwide and is now chasing Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.
According to Sacnilk, the SS Rajamouli-directed film collected Rs 1,788.06 crore worldwide during its theatrical run. This means Ramayana needs approximately Rs 27.06 crore more to match Baahubali 2’s lifetime collection, based on its current worldwide total. The film has already surpassed several major box office records during its theatrical run.
Highest-Grossing Indian Films Worldwide: Where Does Ramayana Stand?
With its worldwide collection crossing Rs 1,761 crore, Ramayana has entered an important position among the biggest Indian box office successes. Here are the major worldwide collection targets still ahead of the film:
- Dangal - Rs 2,070.30 crore
- Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Rs 1,850.88 crore
- Baahubali 2: The Conclusion - Rs 1,788.06 crore
Baahubali 2 is currently the closest target for Ramayana. However, the film will have to maintain its theatrical run to move further up the list.
Ramayana Nears Rs 1,000 Crore India Net Collection
Apart from its worldwide achievements, Ramayana is also approaching a major domestic box office milestone. Its India net collection currently stands at Rs 989.35 crore, leaving it just Rs 10.65 crore short of the Rs 1,000 crore mark.
The film has witnessed a slowdown in daily collections after its strong opening weeks. However, crossing the Rs 1,000 crore mark in India would be another major achievement for the epic.