Ramayana Box Office Day 21: Ranbir-Yash Starrer Beats Pushpa 2's Worldwide Collection, Collects Over Rs 1743 Cr
Ramayana has surpassed Pushpa 2's lifetime worldwide collection, crossing Rs 1,743 crore globally, while approaching the Rs 1,000 crore India net milestone.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 25, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has achieved another major box office milestone. After enjoying a strong three-week run in theatres, the Yash-starrer has surpassed Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films worldwide. The film has managed to achieve this feat despite witnessing a slowdown in its daily domestic collections. With its worldwide earnings now crossing Rs 1,743 crore, Ramayana has moved ahead of Pushpa 2’s lifetime theatrical collection.
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 21
According to the latest live tracking figures shared by Sacnilk, Ramayana has collected Rs 6.29 crore net in India on Day 21 so far. The film is currently running across 13,266 shows.
With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 979.24 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 1,169.57 crore. These are running estimates, and the final figures are expected to be updated after the night shows.
The Hindi version continues to contribute the largest share, earning Rs 4.77 crore from 12,020 shows. The Kannada version has collected Rs 63 lakh from 408 shows, while the Tamil version has earned Rs 62 lakh from 476 shows. The Telugu version has added Rs 27 lakh from 362 shows.
On Day 20, the film collected Rs 17.50 crore net in India. Its latest earnings indicate a considerable drop in daily collections as it moves further into its third week.
Ramayana Beats Pushpa 2’s Worldwide Lifetime Collection
The biggest achievement for Ramayana on Day 21 is its latest worldwide box office milestone. The film has crossed Rs 1,743 crore globally, surpassing the lifetime worldwide collection of Pushpa 2: The Rule.
Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2 had collected Rs 1,742.10 crore worldwide during its theatrical run. Its India gross collection stood at Rs 1,471.10 crore, while its overseas earnings contributed Rs 271 crore.
With its worldwide collection now above Rs 1,743 crore, Ramayana has moved ahead of the Sukumar-directed blockbuster. This marks another significant achievement for Yash, whose latest film has continued to set new benchmarks at the box office.
Ramayana Nears Rs 1,000 Crore India Net Milestone
While the film has already surpassed Pushpa 2 worldwide, another major achievement is within reach at the domestic box office. Ramayana’s India net collection currently stands at Rs 979.24 crore. This means the film needs another Rs 20.76 crore to enter the Rs 1,000 crore club in India.
However, its daily collections have witnessed a decline after the strong opening weeks. Whether the film can reach the domestic milestone in the coming days will depend on its weekday performance and audience turnout in theatres.