ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Box Office Day 21: Ranbir-Yash Starrer Beats Pushpa 2's Worldwide Collection, Collects Over Rs 1743 Cr

Hyderabad: Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has achieved another major box office milestone. After enjoying a strong three-week run in theatres, the Yash-starrer has surpassed Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films worldwide. The film has managed to achieve this feat despite witnessing a slowdown in its daily domestic collections. With its worldwide earnings now crossing Rs 1,743 crore, Ramayana has moved ahead of Pushpa 2’s lifetime theatrical collection.

According to the latest live tracking figures shared by Sacnilk, Ramayana has collected Rs 6.29 crore net in India on Day 21 so far. The film is currently running across 13,266 shows.

With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 979.24 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 1,169.57 crore. These are running estimates, and the final figures are expected to be updated after the night shows.

The Hindi version continues to contribute the largest share, earning Rs 4.77 crore from 12,020 shows. The Kannada version has collected Rs 63 lakh from 408 shows, while the Tamil version has earned Rs 62 lakh from 476 shows. The Telugu version has added Rs 27 lakh from 362 shows.

On Day 20, the film collected Rs 17.50 crore net in India. Its latest earnings indicate a considerable drop in daily collections as it moves further into its third week.

Ramayana Beats Pushpa 2’s Worldwide Lifetime Collection