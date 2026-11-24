Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 20: Can Rs 99 Ticket Offer Help The Film Cross Rs 1000 Crore In India?
Ramayana has announced Rs 99 tickets for Tuesday as it enters its fourth week. Will the discount offer attract more audiences and boost collections?
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 24, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: With Ramayana preparing to enter its fourth week in theatres, the makers have announced a special ticket discount to bring more audiences to cinemas. Moviegoers will be able to watch the Nitesh Tiwari-directed film for as little as Rs 99 this Tuesday. The offer comes at a time when the film is approaching the Rs 1,000 crore India net milestone. The big question now is whether cheaper tickets will help the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer attract more footfalls and give its box office collections a fresh boost.
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 20
Ramayana has collected Rs 14.05 crore net in India on Day 20 so far, according to the latest live figures shared by industry tracker Sacnilk. The film is currently running across 13,353 shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 27.2%.
With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 969.50 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 1,158.23 crore. These are running estimates, and the final figures are expected after the night shows.
The Hindi version continues to contribute the biggest share, earning Rs 12.49 crore from 12,093 shows. The Kannada version has collected Rs 72 lakh from 406 shows, followed by Tamil with Rs 50 lakh from 483 shows. The Telugu version has added Rs 34 lakh from 371 shows.
Ramayana Tickets Available For Rs 99 On Tuesday
As the film prepares to enter its fourth week, the makers have announced a special ticket offer for audiences. Under the offer, tickets for Ramayana will start at just Rs 99 on Tuesday.
The announcement was made through the film’s official Instagram handle, World of Ramayana. The makers shared a new poster and invited audiences to experience the epic on the big screen at a reduced price.
The post read, "Experience Ramayana on the big screen this Tuesday, with tickets starting at just Rs 99. Happy Guruparva to everyone."
The offer is aimed at encouraging more people to watch the film in theatres, particularly as it moves beyond its initial weeks of release. Reduced ticket prices could make the film more accessible to families and moviegoers who have been waiting to catch it on the big screen.
Will Rs 99 Ticket Offer Boost Ramayana’s Box Office Collection?
The timing of the discount offer could be important for Ramayana. After enjoying a strong theatrical run, the film is now approaching its fourth week. While its daily collections have started fluctuating, the makers appear keen to maintain audience interest through affordable ticket prices.
The Rs 99 offer could help the film attract additional footfalls, especially among viewers who may be encouraged by the lower ticket rates. However, whether this translates into a significant increase in box office earnings remains to be seen. Lower ticket prices can bring more people into theatres, but the overall collection will also depend on the number of additional tickets sold.
With Ramayana already close to the Rs 1,000 crore India net mark, the Tuesday offer could give its domestic run another push. Its performance on the discounted-ticket day will reveal whether the strategy has worked.
Ramayana Worldwide Box Office Collection Crosses Rs 1,700 Crore
Meanwhile, Ramayana’s worldwide box office collection has crossed Rs 1,723 crore. With its worldwide collection moving closer to Pushpa 2: The Rule’s reported Rs 1,742.10 crore earnings, the film has another significant box office target in sight. It needs approximately Rs 19.10 crore more to match the Allu Arjun-starrer.