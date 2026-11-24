ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 20: Can Rs 99 Ticket Offer Help The Film Cross Rs 1000 Crore In India?

Hyderabad: With Ramayana preparing to enter its fourth week in theatres, the makers have announced a special ticket discount to bring more audiences to cinemas. Moviegoers will be able to watch the Nitesh Tiwari-directed film for as little as Rs 99 this Tuesday. The offer comes at a time when the film is approaching the Rs 1,000 crore India net milestone. The big question now is whether cheaper tickets will help the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer attract more footfalls and give its box office collections a fresh boost.

Ramayana has collected Rs 14.05 crore net in India on Day 20 so far, according to the latest live figures shared by industry tracker Sacnilk. The film is currently running across 13,353 shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 27.2%.

With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 969.50 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 1,158.23 crore. These are running estimates, and the final figures are expected after the night shows.

The Hindi version continues to contribute the biggest share, earning Rs 12.49 crore from 12,093 shows. The Kannada version has collected Rs 72 lakh from 406 shows, followed by Tamil with Rs 50 lakh from 483 shows. The Telugu version has added Rs 34 lakh from 371 shows.

Ramayana Tickets Available For Rs 99 On Tuesday

As the film prepares to enter its fourth week, the makers have announced a special ticket offer for audiences. Under the offer, tickets for Ramayana will start at just Rs 99 on Tuesday.

The announcement was made through the film’s official Instagram handle, World of Ramayana. The makers shared a new poster and invited audiences to experience the epic on the big screen at a reduced price.