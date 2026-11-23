Ramayana Box Office Day 19: Ranbir-Yash's Film Nears Rs 1000 Cr India Net, Worldwide Collection Crosses Rs 1650 Cr
Ramayana has collected Rs 951 crore net in India and crossed Rs 1,650 crore worldwide, bringing Yash's film closer to two major box office milestones.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 23, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: After completing its third weekend in theatres, Ramayana continues to add to its box office total despite witnessing a slowdown in daily collections. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed film is now approaching another major milestone in India, while its worldwide earnings have moved past Rs 1,650 crore. With its India net collection nearing the Rs 1,000 crore mark, all eyes are now on how soon the Yash-starrer can achieve the feat.
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 19
According to the latest live tracking figures shared by Sacnilk, Ramayana has collected Rs 8.27 crore net in India on Day 19 so far. The film is currently running across 13,248 shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 14.7%.
Thank you for being part of Ramayana's journey. 🙏 Book your tickets now! 🏹 Ramayana, now playing in cinemas worldwide, across all premium formats. Source: Filmy Masala’s YouTube Channel https://t.co/h6eAhBm9ov— The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) November 23, 2026
With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 951.02 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 1,136.26 crore. These are live estimates, and the final figures are expected to be updated after the night shows.
The Hindi version continues to lead the film’s earnings, contributing Rs 6.61 crore from 12,000 shows. The Kannada version has collected Rs 70 lakh from 401 shows, while the Tamil version has earned Rs 67 lakh from 478 shows. The Telugu version has added another Rs 29 lakh from 369 shows.
Ramayana Nears Rs 1,000 Crore India Net Milestone
One of the biggest achievements within reach for Ramayana is the Rs 1,000 crore mark in India’s net collections. With its current total standing at Rs 951.02 crore, the film needs another Rs 48.98 crore to reach the milestone.
The film has maintained a strong hold at the domestic box office even after its initial two-week run. However, its daily collections have started slowing down as it enters another week in theatres. Its performance over the coming days will determine how quickly it can cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark.
Ramayana Worldwide Box Office Collection Crosses Rs 1,650 Crore
Ramayana’s worldwide performance continues to be impressive. The film has collected over Rs 1,658 crore globally so far.
The worldwide total also puts it closer to Pushpa 2: The Rule, which reportedly earned Rs 1,742.10 crore during its theatrical run. Based on the current figure of Rs 1,658 crore, Ramayana needs approximately Rs 84.10 crore more to match Pushpa 2’s worldwide collection. The actual gap may vary as the latest worldwide figures are updated.
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana was released in theatres on November 5, 2026. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, while Arun Govil essays the role of King Dashrath.
Released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, the film is planned as a two-part saga, with the second instalment scheduled for 2028.