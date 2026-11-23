ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Box Office Day 19: Ranbir-Yash's Film Nears Rs 1000 Cr India Net, Worldwide Collection Crosses Rs 1650 Cr

Hyderabad: After completing its third weekend in theatres, Ramayana continues to add to its box office total despite witnessing a slowdown in daily collections. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed film is now approaching another major milestone in India, while its worldwide earnings have moved past Rs 1,650 crore. With its India net collection nearing the Rs 1,000 crore mark, all eyes are now on how soon the Yash-starrer can achieve the feat.

According to the latest live tracking figures shared by Sacnilk, Ramayana has collected Rs 8.27 crore net in India on Day 19 so far. The film is currently running across 13,248 shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 14.7%.

With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 951.02 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 1,136.26 crore. These are live estimates, and the final figures are expected to be updated after the night shows.

The Hindi version continues to lead the film’s earnings, contributing Rs 6.61 crore from 12,000 shows. The Kannada version has collected Rs 70 lakh from 401 shows, while the Tamil version has earned Rs 67 lakh from 478 shows. The Telugu version has added another Rs 29 lakh from 369 shows.

Ramayana Nears Rs 1,000 Crore India Net Milestone

One of the biggest achievements within reach for Ramayana is the Rs 1,000 crore mark in India’s net collections. With its current total standing at Rs 951.02 crore, the film needs another Rs 48.98 crore to reach the milestone.