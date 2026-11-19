ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Box Office Day 15: Yash Starrer Beats KGF 2's Lifetime India Collection, Becomes Biggest Hit Of His Career

Hyderabad: Rocking Star Yash has another major box office milestone within reach with Ramayana. The actor’s latest release is now close to surpassing the lifetime India collection of his 2022 blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 2. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has already moved ahead of the action film in worldwide earnings and is now preparing to take over its domestic record as well.

With its second week nearing an end, Ramayana continues to attract audiences across different language versions. The film has also crossed Rs 1,500 crore worldwide.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 15

After collecting a final Rs 23.20 crore on Day 14, Ramayana has recorded another collection on its 15th day. According to live estimates shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 14.02 crore net in India so far. It is currently running across 18,060 shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 14.9%.

The Hindi version has contributed Rs 11.05 crore from 15,373 shows. The Kannada version has collected Rs 1.23 crore from 798 shows, while the Tamil version has earned Rs 1.08 crore from 965 shows. The Telugu version has added Rs 66 lakh from 924 shows.

With these figures, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 858.42 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 1,025.59 crore. These are live estimates, and the final Day 15 numbers are expected later tonight.

Meanwhile, the film’s worldwide collection has crossed Rs 1,533 crore, as per the latest figures provided.

Yash’s Ramayana Set To Beat KGF 2’s Lifetime India Collection Today

One of the biggest talking points around Ramayana is its upcoming box office record involving Yash’s previous blockbuster, KGF: Chapter 2. The Prashanth Neel-directed film had collected Rs 859.70 crore net in India during its entire theatrical run.