Ramayana Box Office Day 15: Yash Starrer Beats KGF 2's Lifetime India Collection, Becomes Biggest Hit Of His Career
Yash's Ramayana is on the verge of surpassing KGF 2's lifetime India collection, while its worldwide earnings have already moved far ahead.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 19, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rocking Star Yash has another major box office milestone within reach with Ramayana. The actor’s latest release is now close to surpassing the lifetime India collection of his 2022 blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 2. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has already moved ahead of the action film in worldwide earnings and is now preparing to take over its domestic record as well.
With its second week nearing an end, Ramayana continues to attract audiences across different language versions. The film has also crossed Rs 1,500 crore worldwide.
Sita's journey, brought to life on the big screen. Book your tickets now! Experience Ramayana in cinemas worldwide, across all premium formats. https://t.co/htVkFdCCkt— The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) November 19, 2026
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 15
After collecting a final Rs 23.20 crore on Day 14, Ramayana has recorded another collection on its 15th day. According to live estimates shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 14.02 crore net in India so far. It is currently running across 18,060 shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 14.9%.
The Hindi version has contributed Rs 11.05 crore from 15,373 shows. The Kannada version has collected Rs 1.23 crore from 798 shows, while the Tamil version has earned Rs 1.08 crore from 965 shows. The Telugu version has added Rs 66 lakh from 924 shows.
With these figures, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 858.42 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 1,025.59 crore. These are live estimates, and the final Day 15 numbers are expected later tonight.
Meanwhile, the film’s worldwide collection has crossed Rs 1,533 crore, as per the latest figures provided.
Yash’s Ramayana Set To Beat KGF 2’s Lifetime India Collection Today
One of the biggest talking points around Ramayana is its upcoming box office record involving Yash’s previous blockbuster, KGF: Chapter 2. The Prashanth Neel-directed film had collected Rs 859.70 crore net in India during its entire theatrical run.
Ramayana has currently earned Rs 858.42 crore net in India, leaving it just Rs 1.28 crore behind KGF 2’s lifetime collection. Since the Day 15 figures are still being updated and night shows are yet to be counted, the film is expected to cross the mark once the final numbers come in.
If the latest estimates hold and the film adds the expected earnings from the remaining shows, Ramayana will become the highest-grossing Indian film of Yash’s career in terms of domestic net collections. This will be another significant achievement for the actor, who played the lead role in KGF: Chapter 2 and is now seen as Ravana in Ramayana.
Ramayana Had Already Surpassed KGF 2 Worldwide
While the domestic comparison is still reaching its final stage, Ramayana has already moved well ahead of KGF: Chapter 2 in worldwide collections.
KGF: Chapter 2 had earned around Rs 1,215 crore globally. In comparison, Ramayana has crossed Rs 1,533 crore worldwide, giving it a considerable lead over Yash’s earlier blockbuster.
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana was released in theatres on November 5, 2026. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, while Arun Govil essays the role of King Dashrath.
Released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, the film is planned as a two-part saga, with the second instalment scheduled for 2028.