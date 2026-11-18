Ramayana Box Office Day 14: Ranbir-Yash's Film Hits Rs 1000 Cr India Gross, Crosses Rs 1500 Cr Worldwide
Ramayana has crossed Rs 1,000 crore in India gross collections and Rs 1,500 crore worldwide within 14 days of its theatrical release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 18, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ramayana has achieved two major box office milestones within just two weeks of its release. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has entered Rs 1,000 crore gross in India and has also crossed Rs 1,500 crore in worldwide collections. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has maintained a strong run across different language versions since its release. However, its weekday collections have started to slow down after a successful second weekend.
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 14
After collecting a final Rs 28.35 crore on Day 13, Ramayana has recorded another collection on its 14th day. According to live estimates shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 16.54 crore net in India so far. It is currently running across 18,708 shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 16.7%.
A world of power, ambition and conflict. 🏹 Book your tickets now! Experience Ramayana in cinemas worldwide, across all premium formats. https://t.co/85lI6fbu43— The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) November 18, 2026
The Hindi version has contributed Rs 12.72 crore from 15,557 shows. Meanwhile, the Kannada version has collected Rs 1.45 crore from 806 shows. The Tamil and Telugu versions have earned Rs 1.22 crore and Rs 1.15 crore, respectively.
With these figures, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 837.49 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 1,000.62 crore. This makes Ramayana one of the few Indian films to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark in gross collections within the domestic market.
These are live estimates, and the final Day 14 figures are expected later tonight.
Ramayana Crosses Rs 1,500 Crore Worldwide
Apart from its domestic performance, Ramayana has also achieved a major milestone in the global box office market. The film’s worldwide collection has crossed Rs 1,500 crore, as per the latest figures provided.
When revenge takes over, the war begins. 🏹 Witness it on the big screen, book your tickets now! Experience Ramayana in cinemas worldwide, across all premium formats. https://t.co/yHWS7KxNH7— The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) November 17, 2026
The achievement comes within 14 days of its theatrical release. The film’s performance across Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu versions has contributed to its strong domestic collections, while overseas markets have also added to its worldwide total.
The film had earlier entered the top five highest-grossing Indian movies worldwide, moving ahead of Dhurandhar. It is now looking to climb further up the all-time box office rankings.
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana was released in theatres on November 5, 2026. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, while Arun Govil appears as King Dashrath.
Released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, the film is planned as a two-part saga. The second instalment is scheduled to arrive in 2028.