ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Box Office Day 14: Ranbir-Yash's Film Hits Rs 1000 Cr India Gross, Crosses Rs 1500 Cr Worldwide

Hyderabad: Ramayana has achieved two major box office milestones within just two weeks of its release. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has entered Rs 1,000 crore gross in India and has also crossed Rs 1,500 crore in worldwide collections. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has maintained a strong run across different language versions since its release. However, its weekday collections have started to slow down after a successful second weekend.

After collecting a final Rs 28.35 crore on Day 13, Ramayana has recorded another collection on its 14th day. According to live estimates shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 16.54 crore net in India so far. It is currently running across 18,708 shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 16.7%.

The Hindi version has contributed Rs 12.72 crore from 15,557 shows. Meanwhile, the Kannada version has collected Rs 1.45 crore from 806 shows. The Tamil and Telugu versions have earned Rs 1.22 crore and Rs 1.15 crore, respectively.

With these figures, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 837.49 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 1,000.62 crore. This makes Ramayana one of the few Indian films to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark in gross collections within the domestic market.

These are live estimates, and the final Day 14 figures are expected later tonight.

Ramayana Crosses Rs 1,500 Crore Worldwide