Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 13: Ranbir-Yash's Film Eyes Pushpa 2's Worldwide Record, Nears Rs 1500 Cr
Ramayana has crossed Rs 1,457 crore worldwide and is now eyeing Pushpa 2's collection as it moves closer to the Rs 1,500 crore milestone.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 17, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Ramayana is now setting its sights on another major box office milestone. After entering the top five highest-grossing Indian films worldwide, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial is now looking to close the gap with Pushpa 2: The Rule. With its worldwide collection nearing Rs 1,500 crore, the film has another big target ahead as it continues its theatrical run.
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 13
After collecting a final Rs 32 crore on Day 12, Ramayana has witnessed a further slowdown on its 13th day. According to live estimates shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 20.64 crore net in India so far. It is currently running across 18,897 shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 20.3%.
The Hindi version has contributed Rs 16.37 crore from 15,728 shows. The Kannada version has collected Rs 1.66 crore from 805 shows, while the Tamil and Telugu versions have earned Rs 1.36 crore and Rs 1.25 crore, respectively.
With these figures, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 813.24 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 971.61 crore. These numbers are live estimates, and the final Day 13 collection is expected later tonight. Meanwhile, the film’s worldwide collection has crossed Rs 1,457 crore, as per the latest figures provided.
Ramayana Becomes Fifth Highest-Grossing Indian Film Worldwide
Another major achievement for Ramayana is its entry into the top five highest-grossing Indian films worldwide. The film has reportedly overtaken Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, which earned Rs 1,307.35 crore globally.
The next target for the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, the Telugu action film holds the fourth position with a worldwide collection of Rs 1,742.10 crore.
The top three positions are occupied by some of Indian cinema’s biggest blockbusters. Aamir Khan’s Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, leads the list with Rs 2,070.30 crore. It is followed by Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, with Rs 1,813.39 crore. SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, starring Prabhas, holds the third position with Rs 1,788.06 crore.
With its worldwide collection now above Rs 1,457 crore, Ramayana has moved ahead of Dhurandhar. Its next big challenge will be to catch up with Pushpa 2 and move further up the all-time rankings.
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana was released in theatres on November 5, 2026. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, while Arun Govil appears as King Dashrath.
Released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, the film is planned as a two-part saga, with the second instalment scheduled for 2028.