ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 13: Ranbir-Yash's Film Eyes Pushpa 2's Worldwide Record, Nears Rs 1500 Cr

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Ramayana is now setting its sights on another major box office milestone. After entering the top five highest-grossing Indian films worldwide, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial is now looking to close the gap with Pushpa 2: The Rule. With its worldwide collection nearing Rs 1,500 crore, the film has another big target ahead as it continues its theatrical run.

After collecting a final Rs 32 crore on Day 12, Ramayana has witnessed a further slowdown on its 13th day. According to live estimates shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 20.64 crore net in India so far. It is currently running across 18,897 shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 20.3%.

The Hindi version has contributed Rs 16.37 crore from 15,728 shows. The Kannada version has collected Rs 1.66 crore from 805 shows, while the Tamil and Telugu versions have earned Rs 1.36 crore and Rs 1.25 crore, respectively.

With these figures, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 813.24 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 971.61 crore. These numbers are live estimates, and the final Day 13 collection is expected later tonight. Meanwhile, the film’s worldwide collection has crossed Rs 1,457 crore, as per the latest figures provided.

Ramayana Becomes Fifth Highest-Grossing Indian Film Worldwide

Another major achievement for Ramayana is its entry into the top five highest-grossing Indian films worldwide. The film has reportedly overtaken Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, which earned Rs 1,307.35 crore globally.