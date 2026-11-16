Ramayana Box Office Day 12: After Strong Weekend, Ranbir-Yash's Film Nears Rs 800 Cr India Net, Crosses Rs 1411 Cr Globally
After a strong second Sunday, Ramayana's India net collection is closer to Rs 800 crore and worldwide earnings are beyond Rs 1,411 crore.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 16, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: After a strong second weekend at the box office, Ramayana has slowed down on its second Monday. The film witnessed a major jump in collections over the weekend, with Sunday turning out to be a record-breaking day for the second week. However, the beginning of the week shows a drop in audience turnout.
Despite the expected slowdown, the Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi-starrer continues to perform well at the box office. The film has also moved closer to another major milestone in India and has crossed Rs 1,400 crore in worldwide collections.
A loyal brother and a fearless warrior. 🏹 Be a part of Lakshmana's journey, book your tickets now! Ramayana, now playing in cinemas worldwide, across all premium formats. https://t.co/bkYfLy1VSc— The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) November 16, 2026
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 12
Ramayana had a strong second weekend, collecting Rs 72.90 crore on Day 10 and Rs 75 crore on Day 11, as per the final figures provided by industry tracker Sacnilk. However, the film has witnessed a slowdown on Monday.
According to live estimates, the film has collected Rs 22.36 crore net in India on Day 12 so far. It is currently running across 18,727 shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 22.8%.
The Hindi version has contributed Rs 18 crore from 15,603 shows. Meanwhile, the Kannada version has earned Rs 1.64 crore from 804 shows. The Tamil and Telugu versions have collected Rs 1.39 crore and Rs 1.33 crore, respectively.
The grace and strength of Lord Rama, brought to life on the big screen. Book your tickets now! Ramayana, now playing in cinemas worldwide, across all premium formats. https://t.co/qcqy4ayBqU— The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) November 16, 2026
With these figures, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 782.96 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 935.38 crore. The film is now moving towards the Rs 800 crore India net milestone. These are live estimates, and the final Day 12 figures are expected later tonight.
Ramayana Worldwide Box Office Collection
The film’s worldwide performance continues to remain strong despite the weekday slowdown. Ramayana has crossed Rs 1,411 crore in worldwide collections, according to the latest figures provided.
Its strong second weekend has helped it maintain momentum in the global box office race. The film’s final Day 12 numbers will provide a clearer picture of how well it holds up after the weekend surge.
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana was released in theatres on November 5, 2026. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, while Arun Govil appears as King Dashrath.
Released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, the film is planned as a two-part saga. The second instalment is scheduled to arrive in 2028.
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