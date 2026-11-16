ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Box Office Day 12: After Strong Weekend, Ranbir-Yash's Film Nears Rs 800 Cr India Net, Crosses Rs 1411 Cr Globally

Hyderabad: After a strong second weekend at the box office, Ramayana has slowed down on its second Monday. The film witnessed a major jump in collections over the weekend, with Sunday turning out to be a record-breaking day for the second week. However, the beginning of the week shows a drop in audience turnout.

Despite the expected slowdown, the Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi-starrer continues to perform well at the box office. The film has also moved closer to another major milestone in India and has crossed Rs 1,400 crore in worldwide collections.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 12

Ramayana had a strong second weekend, collecting Rs 72.90 crore on Day 10 and Rs 75 crore on Day 11, as per the final figures provided by industry tracker Sacnilk. However, the film has witnessed a slowdown on Monday.

According to live estimates, the film has collected Rs 22.36 crore net in India on Day 12 so far. It is currently running across 18,727 shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 22.8%.

The Hindi version has contributed Rs 18 crore from 15,603 shows. Meanwhile, the Kannada version has earned Rs 1.64 crore from 804 shows. The Tamil and Telugu versions have collected Rs 1.39 crore and Rs 1.33 crore, respectively.

With these figures, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 782.96 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 935.38 crore. The film is now moving towards the Rs 800 crore India net milestone. These are live estimates, and the final Day 12 figures are expected later tonight.