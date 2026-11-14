Ramayana Box Office Day 10: Film Gets A Second-Weekend Boost; Beats Kalki 2898 AD, Pathaan's Worldwide Earnings
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana sees a second-weekend boost, taking its worldwide collection beyond Rs 1,150 crore, but Dhurandhar 2 remains ahead in overall earnings.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 14, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ramayana has picked up pace as it enters its second weekend in theatres. The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer is witnessing a rise in audience turnout, with its latest box office performance adding to its growing worldwide total. The film has also crossed several major milestones in a short time and is now among the fastest Indian films to enter the Rs 1,000 crore club.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic drama was released on November 5 during the Diwali festive period. Its strong performance across different languages and overseas markets has helped it maintain momentum at the box office.
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 10
After collecting a final Rs 48.10 crore on Day 9, Ramayana has recorded another strong performance on Day 10, as per the data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk. The film has earned an estimated Rs 50.51 crore net in India so far, with an overall occupancy of 40.5%. It is currently running across 18,275 shows.
The Hindi version has contributed Rs 42.07 crore from 16,085 shows. The Kannada version has collected Rs 4.02 crore from 780 shows, while the Tamil and Telugu versions have earned Rs 2.80 crore and Rs 1.62 crore, respectively.
With these figures, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 663.21 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 792.10 crore. These are live estimates, and the final Day 10 figures are expected later tonight. Its worldwide collection has also crossed Rs 1,150 crore, as per the latest reported figures.
Ramayana Among The Fastest Films To Cross Rs 1,000 Crore
Ramayana entered the Rs 1,000 crore worldwide club within just eight days of its release. Only Pushpa 2: The Rule and Dhurandhar: The Revenge achieved the milestone faster, taking seven days each.
The film reached the mark ahead of several major blockbusters. Baahubali 2 took 10 days, while RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 needed 16 and 18 days, respectively. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan took 18 and 27 days to enter the same club.
The film has also moved past the nine-day worldwide collections of Kalki 2898 AD and Pathaan, which stood at Rs 714.53 crore and Rs 696.98 crore, respectively.
However, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to lead the worldwide box office race. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has reportedly collected Rs 857.19 crore gross in India. After adding Rs 23 crore from overseas markets on Day 9, its worldwide total reached Rs 1,151.19 crore, keeping it ahead of Ramayana based on the currently reported figures.
About Ramayana
The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, while Arun Govil essays the role of King Dashrath. Released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, the film is planned as a two-part saga, with the second instalment scheduled for 2028.
Ramayana will also open the BRICS segment at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which begins in Goa on November 20. The segment will showcase films from all 11 BRICS member countries and partner nations. The selection aims to introduce Indian audiences to different cinematic styles and stories from across these countries.
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