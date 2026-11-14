ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Box Office Day 10: Film Gets A Second-Weekend Boost; Beats Kalki 2898 AD, Pathaan's Worldwide Earnings

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 10 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Ramayana has picked up pace as it enters its second weekend in theatres. The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer is witnessing a rise in audience turnout, with its latest box office performance adding to its growing worldwide total. The film has also crossed several major milestones in a short time and is now among the fastest Indian films to enter the Rs 1,000 crore club.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic drama was released on November 5 during the Diwali festive period. Its strong performance across different languages and overseas markets has helped it maintain momentum at the box office.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 10 After collecting a final Rs 48.10 crore on Day 9, Ramayana has recorded another strong performance on Day 10, as per the data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk. The film has earned an estimated Rs 50.51 crore net in India so far, with an overall occupancy of 40.5%. It is currently running across 18,275 shows. The Hindi version has contributed Rs 42.07 crore from 16,085 shows. The Kannada version has collected Rs 4.02 crore from 780 shows, while the Tamil and Telugu versions have earned Rs 2.80 crore and Rs 1.62 crore, respectively. With these figures, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 663.21 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 792.10 crore. These are live estimates, and the final Day 10 figures are expected later tonight. Its worldwide collection has also crossed Rs 1,150 crore, as per the latest reported figures. Ramayana Among The Fastest Films To Cross Rs 1,000 Crore