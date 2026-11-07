Ranbir Kapoor Wants To Direct Films In The Next Few Years, Reveals Why He Is Drawn To Direction
Ranbir Kapoor opens up about his directorial ambitions, revealing plans to make his first film within two to three years after completing upcoming projects.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 7, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor has opened up about his plans to step behind the camera, revealing that he hopes to make his directorial debut within the next two to three years. The actor, who is currently busy with several big projects, said he wants to slowly move towards filmmaking and explore his creative side as a director. He also described the current phase of his acting career as his “last decade as an actor”.
Recently, speaking to a webloid, Ranbir spoke about his interest in direction while promoting his latest film, Ramayana: Part 1, alongside co-star Sai Pallavi. The actor revealed that he recently started working on a script but soon realised how difficult it is to create a story from scratch.
Talking about his experience, Ranbir said, “I just started writing a script a couple of months back, and it’s so hard to create. I have so much respect for writers and creators.” He also explained what makes directing an exciting career choice for him.
According to Ranbir, directors remain involved in every part of a film’s making, while actors often complete their scenes and wait for their next shot. He believes that bringing different people together to tell a story is one of the most rewarding parts of filmmaking.
He added, “I truly believe that after a musician, if there’s somebody who feels a creative high, it’s the director. An actor’s high is very superficial, but the director, when he directs a movie, however good or bad, has the opportunity to tell a story and get all these people together to tell your story; it’s just a beautiful experience, and I hope I can do it.”
While Ranbir has not decided on a particular genre for his first film as a director, he shared the kind of stories he enjoys watching and would like to create. The actor said he is drawn towards slice-of-life films and stories that leave audiences with a positive feeling.
He named Life Is Beautiful, It’s a Wonderful Life and films directed by Rajkumar Hirani among his favourites. Ranbir hopes his directorial debut will belong to a similar category, with a focus on emotions, family and everyday life.
“I can’t define the genre, but I’ll tell you all my favourite films… and I hope it comes in that bracket like Life is Beautiful, It’s a Wonderful Life, Rajkumar Hirani movies. I would say like a feel-good family drama,” he said.
Ranbir also explained why he is not planning to begin his directorial journey immediately. The actor has several major projects lined up, including Brahmastra 2, Animal 2 and Ramayana Part 2. He wants to complete these films before moving towards direction.
During the interaction, Ranbir revealed that he generally works for around 100 to 125 days in a year, which gives him enough time to focus on writing. However, his recent film commitments have made him busier than ever.
Calling this phase an important part of his acting career, he said, “I guess, it’s my last decade as an actor; will I get to play these parts? I do want to kind of pivot towards direction.”
He further shared that he wants to complete his upcoming sequels and begin working on his first film as a director within the next two or three years. “I really want to get these films done (Brahmastra 2, Animal 2 and Ramayana Part 2), and really get on floors with my directorial debut within 2 or 3 years, I hope,” Ranbir added.
Apart from these projects, Ranbir will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The period drama also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal and is scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027.