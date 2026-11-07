ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor Wants To Direct Films In The Next Few Years, Reveals Why He Is Drawn To Direction

Ranbir Kapoor Wants To Direct Films In The Next Few Years, Reveals Why He Is Drawn To Direction ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor has opened up about his plans to step behind the camera, revealing that he hopes to make his directorial debut within the next two to three years. The actor, who is currently busy with several big projects, said he wants to slowly move towards filmmaking and explore his creative side as a director. He also described the current phase of his acting career as his “last decade as an actor”.

Recently, speaking to a webloid, Ranbir spoke about his interest in direction while promoting his latest film, Ramayana: Part 1, alongside co-star Sai Pallavi. The actor revealed that he recently started working on a script but soon realised how difficult it is to create a story from scratch.

Talking about his experience, Ranbir said, “I just started writing a script a couple of months back, and it’s so hard to create. I have so much respect for writers and creators.” He also explained what makes directing an exciting career choice for him. According to Ranbir, directors remain involved in every part of a film’s making, while actors often complete their scenes and wait for their next shot. He believes that bringing different people together to tell a story is one of the most rewarding parts of filmmaking. He added, “I truly believe that after a musician, if there’s somebody who feels a creative high, it’s the director. An actor’s high is very superficial, but the director, when he directs a movie, however good or bad, has the opportunity to tell a story and get all these people together to tell your story; it’s just a beautiful experience, and I hope I can do it.” While Ranbir has not decided on a particular genre for his first film as a director, he shared the kind of stories he enjoys watching and would like to create. The actor said he is drawn towards slice-of-life films and stories that leave audiences with a positive feeling. He named Life Is Beautiful, It’s a Wonderful Life and films directed by Rajkumar Hirani among his favourites. Ranbir hopes his directorial debut will belong to a similar category, with a focus on emotions, family and everyday life.