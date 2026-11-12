ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor's Next 4 Films After Ramayana Part 1: Release Dates, Cast And Other Details

Ranbir Kapoor's Next 4 Films After Ramayana Part 1 ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Following the release of Ramayana: Part 1 on November 5, 2026, Ranbir Kapoor is set to enter one of the busiest phases of his career. The actor, who plays Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic, has several big projects lined up. His upcoming films include a romantic drama, the second part of Ramayana, a sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Animal and the next instalment of the Brahmastra franchise.

With these projects, Ranbir will be seen in different roles and stories, ranging from a period love story to large-scale action and fantasy films. While some of these movies have confirmed release timelines, others are still in the early stages of production. Here is a look at Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming films and their expected release dates.

Love & War Release Date: January 21, 2027 Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal Love & War is one of Ranbir Kapoor’s most awaited upcoming films. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is a romantic drama set against the backdrop of war. It also marks Ranbir’s reunion with Alia Bhatt after Brahmastra and his first collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. The film will feature Ranbir and Vicky as army officers, while Alia will play a cabaret dancer. The story revolves around a complicated love triangle involving the three characters. Their relationships, personal choices and loyalties will form an important part of the film. The movie is expected to explore the differences between the two army officers, with Ranbir reportedly playing a character with grey shades. Love & War is scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Ramayana: Part 2 Release Date: Diwali 2028 Director: Nitesh Tiwari Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Raghav Juyal After Ramayana: Part 1, Ranbir will return as Lord Ram in the second and concluding chapter of the mythological epic. The film will continue the story from where the first part ends, following the abduction of Sita by Ravana, played by Yash. The second part will focus on Lord Ram and Lakshman’s search for Sita. It will also introduce important parts of the Ramayana, including Ram’s meeting with Hanuman, played by Sunny Deol, and the formation of an army to fight Ravana. The film will also show the major battle between Ram’s army and Ravana’s forces in Lanka. Ravi Dubey is expected to return as Lakshman, while Raghav Juyal will play Meghnad, Ravana’s son.