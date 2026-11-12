Ranbir Kapoor's Next 4 Films After Ramayana Part 1: Release Dates, Cast And Other Details
After Ramayana: Part 1, Ranbir Kapoor has four major films lined up, including Love & War, Ramayana: Part 2, Animal Park and Brahmastra 2.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 12, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: Following the release of Ramayana: Part 1 on November 5, 2026, Ranbir Kapoor is set to enter one of the busiest phases of his career. The actor, who plays Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic, has several big projects lined up. His upcoming films include a romantic drama, the second part of Ramayana, a sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Animal and the next instalment of the Brahmastra franchise.
With these projects, Ranbir will be seen in different roles and stories, ranging from a period love story to large-scale action and fantasy films. While some of these movies have confirmed release timelines, others are still in the early stages of production. Here is a look at Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming films and their expected release dates.
Love & War
Release Date: January 21, 2027
Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal
Love & War is one of Ranbir Kapoor’s most awaited upcoming films. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is a romantic drama set against the backdrop of war. It also marks Ranbir’s reunion with Alia Bhatt after Brahmastra and his first collaboration with Vicky Kaushal.
The film will feature Ranbir and Vicky as army officers, while Alia will play a cabaret dancer. The story revolves around a complicated love triangle involving the three characters. Their relationships, personal choices and loyalties will form an important part of the film.
The movie is expected to explore the differences between the two army officers, with Ranbir reportedly playing a character with grey shades. Love & War is scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Ramayana: Part 2
Release Date: Diwali 2028
Director: Nitesh Tiwari
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Raghav Juyal
After Ramayana: Part 1, Ranbir will return as Lord Ram in the second and concluding chapter of the mythological epic. The film will continue the story from where the first part ends, following the abduction of Sita by Ravana, played by Yash.
The second part will focus on Lord Ram and Lakshman’s search for Sita. It will also introduce important parts of the Ramayana, including Ram’s meeting with Hanuman, played by Sunny Deol, and the formation of an army to fight Ravana.
The film will also show the major battle between Ram’s army and Ravana’s forces in Lanka. Ravi Dubey is expected to return as Lakshman, while Raghav Juyal will play Meghnad, Ravana’s son.
The makers have planned a Diwali 2028 theatrical release for the film. The additional time will help the team work on its large-scale action scenes and visual effects.
Animal Park
Release Date: Not Announced
Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, with other returning cast members yet to be officially confirmed
Ranbir Kapoor will also reunite with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Animal Park, the sequel to their 2023 blockbuster Animal. The first film ended with several unanswered questions, which are expected to be explored in the next instalment.
Ranbir is expected to return in two roles, playing both Ranvijay Singh and his lookalike Aziz Haque. The sequel is likely to focus on the conflict between the two characters, with Aziz seeking revenge against Ranvijay for the deaths of his family members.
The film is expected to be darker and more violent than its first part. However, the makers have not announced an official release date yet. Production is expected to begin after Ranbir completes his other commitments.
Brahmastra Part Two: Dev
Release Date: Not Announced
Director: Ayan Mukerji
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt; Ranveer Singh has been linked to the role of Dev, but his casting is yet to be officially confirmed.
Ranbir Kapoor will also return as Shiva in Brahmastra Part Two: Dev, the second film in Ayan Mukerji’s planned fantasy trilogy. The film will continue the story of the first instalment, which introduced the world of astras and the secret group known as Brahmansh.
The second part is expected to explore the past of Dev and Amrita, including their relationship and how Dev became connected to the powerful Brahmastra. It will also follow the events in the present, where Dev’s return creates a major challenge for Shiva.
Deepika Padukone is expected to play Amrita, while Alia Bhatt is likely to return as Isha. Ranveer Singh has been linked to the role of Dev, although the makers have not officially confirmed the casting.
The film does not have a confirmed release date yet. Production reports suggest that filming could begin around April 2027, but the makers are yet to announce an official schedule.
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