ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor Spent Over A Year Learning Archery To Get Lord Rama's Role Right Before Ramayana Shoot

Ranbir Kapoor Spent Over A Year Learning Archery To Get Lord Rama's Role Right Before Ramayana Shoot ( Photo: Team Ramayana )

Hyderabad: Actor Ranbir Kapoor has revealed that he spent nearly a year and a half preparing for his role as Lord Rama in Ramayana: Part 1. The actor underwent special training to learn archery from an Indian Olympian and also attended physical workshops to understand the movements and body language required for the character.

The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026. Ahead of its release, Ranbir attended the film’s premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 27. During a recent interview, he spoke about the efforts he put into preparing for one of the most important roles of his career.

Ranbir revealed that his preparation started around 18 months before the filming began. Since Lord Rama is known as a skilled archer, learning the art of archery was an important part of his training. To get the techniques right, the actor worked with an Indian Olympian and also took classes while he was in New York. Sharing details about his preparation, Ranbir said, "Lord Rama was a great archer. So, about a year and a half before we started filming, I worked with an Indian Olympian on the right technique. I was in New York for some time, and I also took some classes." The actor, however, explained that preparing for the role was not limited to learning archery or getting physically ready. He also spent time trying to understand Lord Rama’s personality and the values associated with him. Ranbir said that bringing his own emotions and understanding to the character was one of the biggest challenges.