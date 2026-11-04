Ranbir Kapoor Spent Over A Year Learning Archery To Get Lord Rama's Role Right Before Ramayana Shoot
Ranbir Kapoor reveals how he trained with an Indian Olympic archer for 18 months and attended special physical workshops to prepare for playing Lord Rama.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 4, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Ranbir Kapoor has revealed that he spent nearly a year and a half preparing for his role as Lord Rama in Ramayana: Part 1. The actor underwent special training to learn archery from an Indian Olympian and also attended physical workshops to understand the movements and body language required for the character.
The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026. Ahead of its release, Ranbir attended the film’s premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 27. During a recent interview, he spoke about the efforts he put into preparing for one of the most important roles of his career.
Ranbir revealed that his preparation started around 18 months before the filming began. Since Lord Rama is known as a skilled archer, learning the art of archery was an important part of his training. To get the techniques right, the actor worked with an Indian Olympian and also took classes while he was in New York.
Ranbir Kapoor on Preparing for Lord Rama:✨🏹 "I took training from an Indian Olympian archer for a year and a half to get the technique right but that's all superficial stuff you get to do as an actor. The real challenge is understanding the essence of who Lord Rama is and what soul you bring to the character, because eventually, the soul is yours."— 𝓐𝔂𝓪𝓷 🚩 (@behind_you_rk) November 2, 2026
Sharing details about his preparation, Ranbir said, "Lord Rama was a great archer. So, about a year and a half before we started filming, I worked with an Indian Olympian on the right technique. I was in New York for some time, and I also took some classes."
The actor, however, explained that preparing for the role was not limited to learning archery or getting physically ready. He also spent time trying to understand Lord Rama’s personality and the values associated with him. Ranbir said that bringing his own emotions and understanding to the character was one of the biggest challenges.
He further spoke about his training sessions with action director Terry Notary, who has worked on films such as the Planet of the Apes franchise, X2 and Superman Returns. According to Ranbir, these workshops covered several aspects of physical movement rather than focusing only on action scenes.
"Terry Notary had workshops where he taught us breathing techniques, how to walk, how to climb a tree and things like that," the actor said.
Ranbir said that working on Ramayana gave him an opportunity to learn new skills. He also described the project as special because of the importance of the story and its characters.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part 1 is the first instalment of a planned two-part film based on the Indian epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi appears as Sita and Yash portrays Ravana. The film also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The makers are planning a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026.