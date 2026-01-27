ETV Bharat / entertainment

Will Animal Become A Three-Part Franchise? Ranbir Kapoor Reveals; Part 2 To Roll In 2027

In an interview with a newswire, Ranbir spoke about the timeline of the sequel and explained why the film is still some time away from production. He said, "The director (Sandeep) is right now making another film (Spirit). We should start that film in 2027. It's a bit away."

At present, Ranbir Kapoor is juggling two big projects. He is working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War and Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic Ramayana. Despite his packed schedule, the actor has confirmed that Animal Park is very much on track, though fans will have to wait a few more years to see it take shape.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has shared a major update on Animal Park, the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Animal. The actor has revealed that filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga is planning to expand Animal into a three-part franchise, with the second instalment likely to go on floors in 2027.

Ranbir also revealed that Sandeep Reddy Vanga is thinking beyond just one sequel. According to the actor, the director wants to build Animal into a longer franchise. Ranbir said, "He (Sandeep) just kind of flirted with what he really wants to do with the movie. He wants to make it in three parts. The second part is called Animal Park."

The actor said that discussions about the future of the story began even while the first film was being made. He said, "We have been sharing ideas from the first film itself. How he wants to take the story forward."

In Animal Park, Ranbir will be playing a dual role. The actor confirmed that he will portray both the protagonist and the antagonist in the sequel. He said, "It's very exciting because now I get to play two characters, the antagonist and the protagonist. So extremely exciting project and an extremely original director, and I'm very excited to be a part of it."

According to Ranbir, the antagonist undergoes plastic surgery and begins to look exactly like the protagonist, effectively becoming his body double. This twist is expected to be a key plot point in Animal Park.

Released in 2023, Animal starred Ranbir Kapoor alongside Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri. Bobby Deol played the antagonist and received wide attention for his role. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film was a massive box office success, earning Rs 915 crore globally.