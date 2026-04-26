ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor Refuses To Pose With Aditya Roy Kapur, His Funny Reason Wins The Internet

Hyderabad: A recent reunion between Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur has taken the internet by storm and for all the right reasons. The two actors, who share a memorable on-screen friendship, were spotted together at an event in Mumbai, instantly reminding fans of their iconic roles in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

While their presence together was enough to spark nostalgia, it was a playful moment during a paparazzi interaction that truly stole the spotlight. In a now-viral video, the duo can be seen posing for photographers on a street. As they stood side by side, a photographer asked them to pose together. That's when Ranbir, known for his quick wit, delivered a hilarious line.

"Nahi iske saath nahi, yeh bahut handsome hai (No, not with him, he's very handsome)," Ranbir said with a smile, pretending to refuse the photo. His comment left everyone around laughing, including Aditya, who responded with a playful tap on Ranbir.