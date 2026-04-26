Ranbir Kapoor Refuses To Pose With Aditya Roy Kapur, His Funny Reason Wins The Internet
Ranbir Kapoor jokingly refuses to pose with Aditya Roy Kapur at a Mumbai event, citing his good looks, leaving fans amused by their bond.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 26, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: A recent reunion between Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur has taken the internet by storm and for all the right reasons. The two actors, who share a memorable on-screen friendship, were spotted together at an event in Mumbai, instantly reminding fans of their iconic roles in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
While their presence together was enough to spark nostalgia, it was a playful moment during a paparazzi interaction that truly stole the spotlight. In a now-viral video, the duo can be seen posing for photographers on a street. As they stood side by side, a photographer asked them to pose together. That's when Ranbir, known for his quick wit, delivered a hilarious line.
Bunny and Avi #RanbirKapoor #AdityaRoyKapur pic.twitter.com/qx9SZBXMrR— RK 🏹 (@_RK88Varun_) April 25, 2026
"Nahi iske saath nahi, yeh bahut handsome hai (No, not with him, he's very handsome)," Ranbir said with a smile, pretending to refuse the photo. His comment left everyone around laughing, including Aditya, who responded with a playful tap on Ranbir.
The light-hearted exchange perfectly captured their off-screen bond. Fans were quick to flood social media with reactions, with many calling the moment "cute" and "pure nostalgia." Some even compared it to their beloved characters Bunny and Avi from their 2013 film.
#RanbirKapoor https://t.co/bTPoXSYvyw pic.twitter.com/LMPJIjA0nP— 𝙍𝘼𝙉𝙅𝘼𝙇𝙄 𝙆𝘼𝙋𝙊𝙊𝙍 (@RK_ki_Angel) April 26, 2026
Their reunion didn't end there. In other clips from the event, the actors were seen sharing a warm hug and laughing together as they walked side by side. The chemistry was effortless, proving that their friendship remains just as strong off-screen.
AURA#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/UetdqaTmmG— RK 🏹 (@_RK88Varun_) April 25, 2026
For many fans, this moment brought back memories of Ayan Mukerji's coming-of-age hit, which also starred Deepika Padukone and Kalki Koechlin. The film was widely loved for its story, music, and especially the bond between its characters.
Effortlessly Charming #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/KufU8UiPdU— RK 🏹 (@_RK88Varun_) April 25, 2026
On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has a big project lined up with Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious film Ramayana, where he will play Lord Rama. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Yash, and Ravi Dubey, and is expected to release in two parts. Aditya Roy Kapur, meanwhile, is set to appear in Rakt Bramhand: The Bloody Kingdom, a large-scale project created by Raj & DK, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi.