'No Right Actor To Play Lord Rama': Ranbir Kapoor Reacts To Criticism Over His Casting In Ramayana
Actor Ranbir Kapoor addressed criticism over playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, saying no single actor is perfect for the role.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 27, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has finally responded to the criticism surrounding his casting as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana. Ever since the film’s first teaser was released, social media has been divided. While many praised the visuals and Ranbir’s look as Lord Rama, others questioned whether he was the right choice for the iconic role.
Now, speaking to a newswire during the Ramayana team’s promotional visit to San Diego Comic-Con, Ranbir shared his thoughts on the criticism. The actor admitted that even he had doubts when he was first offered the role.
Recalling his initial reaction, Ranbir said, "The first question that popped into my head was, am I worthy? Am I the right person, and why am I being gifted this responsibility to not play Lord Rama but represent him?" He said that he soon understood the importance of the role and the responsibility that came with it.
"But very soon you understand the value, the responsibility and the noble intention of the filmmakers to present the story, which has been relevant for 4,000 years. It’s deeply ingrained in our subconscious. So I don’t think there’s a right actor to play Lord Rama," he said.
Ranbir also explained why he believes there can never be one perfect actor to portray Lord Rama. According to him, every person has a different image and understanding of the character, which naturally leads to different opinions.
"All the people who have watched Ramayan, they all have their own interpretation of Lord Ram. There is no fixed face to it. Many people will probably feel like I am the wrong casting. Some people will say I am the right casting. But the honest truth is that the right casting for Ram would be any actor who has the right intentions and who has belief and faith in the journey of Lord Ram," the actor said.
During the Comic-Con promotions, Ranbir also received support from his co-star Yash, who plays Ravana in the film. Praising Ranbir’s performance, Yash said, "It’s not easy to play Lord Ram. The way Ranbir Kapoor has done it is marvellous. He has worked incredibly hard, and when you watch Ramayana, you’ll witness a beautiful portrayal of Rama filled with intent and sacrifice."
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is one of the biggest Indian films ever made. The two-part epic is backed by Yash and Namit Malhotra and is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore.
The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana. Rakul Preet Singh, Anupam Kher, Arun Govil and Vivek Oberoi also play important roles.
The first part of Ramayana is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali 2026, while the second instalment will arrive on Diwali 2027.