ETV Bharat / entertainment

'No Right Actor To Play Lord Rama': Ranbir Kapoor Reacts To Criticism Over His Casting In Ramayana

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has finally responded to the criticism surrounding his casting as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana. Ever since the film’s first teaser was released, social media has been divided. While many praised the visuals and Ranbir’s look as Lord Rama, others questioned whether he was the right choice for the iconic role.

Now, speaking to a newswire during the Ramayana team’s promotional visit to San Diego Comic-Con, Ranbir shared his thoughts on the criticism. The actor admitted that even he had doubts when he was first offered the role.

Recalling his initial reaction, Ranbir said, "The first question that popped into my head was, am I worthy? Am I the right person, and why am I being gifted this responsibility to not play Lord Rama but represent him?" He said that he soon understood the importance of the role and the responsibility that came with it.

"But very soon you understand the value, the responsibility and the noble intention of the filmmakers to present the story, which has been relevant for 4,000 years. It’s deeply ingrained in our subconscious. So I don’t think there’s a right actor to play Lord Rama," he said.