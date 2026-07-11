ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Trailer Release Date Announced; Makers Share Exciting Details

According to the official schedule of San Diego Comic-Con, Ramayana will be showcased on July 23 in Ballroom 20. Producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash are expected to attend the event and speak about the film before the trailer arrives online the next day.

They also shared a longer note, saying, "For thousands of years, the Ramayana has inspired generations through its timeless ideals of dharma, maryada, courage and compassion. Now, it begins a new journey. One of Bharat's greatest civilisational epics, presented to the world at a scale never attempted before in Indian cinema."

The trailer of Ramayana will be released worldwide on July 24, 2026. The announcement was made through the film's official Instagram handle. The trailer release comes a day after the film's special first-look presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, where the makers and lead cast are expected to introduce the project to a global audience.

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Ramayana have finally announced when fans will get to watch the film's first full trailer. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

The trailer announcement comes a few months after the makers released an extended first glimpse of the film. While the preview created excitement among fans, some viewers also criticised its visual effects.

Reacting to the discussion, Yash, who is also co-producing the two-part film, recently spoke about the VFX during an interview with a newswire. He said the visuals shown so far were not the final version and that the team is still working on improving them.

"See, that's where I think DNEG comes in. Namit, who is my producing partner, comes in with that expertise. So, the photorealistic visuals that you're talking about... It's still a work in progress. I'm sure it will be even better with the finished product. We're really aiming at a product which is top-notch," Yash said.

When asked if he had watched the completed film, the actor revealed that the team is still making changes. "We're on it, but till the last minute we'll try to better it. So, we've seen quite a decent version, we can say. But we're on it. It's exciting to put it together, believe in something and watch it on the big screen. At the end of the day, all producers and actors do it for themselves also," he added.

Produced by Namit Malhotra under Prime Focus Studios along with Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is one of the biggest Indian films currently in production. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, the film also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

Ramayana will be released as a two-part film. Part 1 is set to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2026, while Part 2 will release on Diwali 2027.