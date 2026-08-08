Ramayana Not Releasing In India On November 6, Namit Malhotra Reveals Why
After Sony Pictures announced Ramayana: Part 1 releasing on November 6, producer Namit Malhotra says the Ranbir Kapoor starrer will hit Indian screens after the global release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 8, 2026 at 12:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: Earlier this week, Sony Pictures announced November 6 as the release date for Ramayana: Part One, and it was assumed to be the worldwide release of the film. However, producer Namit Malhotra recently shared that the film will arrive two days later in Indian cinemas.
During the inauguration of his Prime Focus Studio - Phase 1 at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Mumbai, Namit revealed that Ramayana will release in India on Diwali. He also clarified that the staggered release is due to international distribution practices; the film will be available in India starting November 8.
An epic journey unlike anything seen before.— Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) August 5, 2026
Watch the official trailer for #Ramayana, coming to theatres worldwide November 6. pic.twitter.com/BSiwVJMSs9
"We are releasing internationally (on November 6) because international distribution works from a Friday standpoint, which is November 6. But (in) India, we are currently targeting the Diwali release,” Namit said.
It is worth mentioning, that in India too Friday releases have been followed since the 50s. The film's release on Friday is intended to capitalise on the weekend, a trend Indian cinema borrowed from Hollywood that continues to this day.
Sony Pictures has joined as international distributors, bringing a massive release plan for the mythological drama. The film will hit 50K international screens while in India it is expected to cover almost the entire screen space, arriving on 9000 screens.
From classrooms to cinema halls, Ramayana became more than an epic, it found its way into homes across India. 🏹— The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) July 29, 2026
The dawn of Ramayana begins with our trailer on 30 July 2026, Thursday at 4:15 AM IST Worldwide. pic.twitter.com/qHBKMIwHFu
Ramayana boasts a diverse pan-Indian ensemble cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravanaa and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanumana. The film also stars Arun Govil, revered for playing Ram in the 80s popular television series. Govil will be seen playing King Dashratha in the film. The cast also includes Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Indira, Sonal Jha, Sheeba Chaddha, Kajal Aggarwal, Shobana, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi and more.
The film also has a top-tier global technical crew. Oscar winning music composers A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer, Ramayana is a two part mythological magnum opus directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who co-wrote the screen adaptation of the ancient epic with Shridhar Raghavan. Pankaj Kumar and Mahesh Limaye are the cinematographers, while Huzefa Lokhandwala edited it.
Dear Nitesh SIR as everyone refers to you. Here’s wishing you a very happy birthday and the best year ahead in every way. We have come on this journey that’s hard to describe in words. Working with you so closely has been one of the best experiences of my life, so much to learn… pic.twitter.com/lMLiz5q8xR— Namit Malhotra (@malhotra_namit) May 22, 2026
The trailer for Ramayana has crossed over a billion views within five days of its release. While many liked the glimpse, it also invited criticism for "modern" looking costumes and casting choices.
While first installment arrives this November, the makers have locked Diwali 2027 for Ramayana: Part 2.