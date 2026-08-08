ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Not Releasing In India On November 6, Namit Malhotra Reveals Why

Hyderabad: Earlier this week, Sony Pictures announced November 6 as the release date for Ramayana: Part One, and it was assumed to be the worldwide release of the film. However, producer Namit Malhotra recently shared that the film will arrive two days later in Indian cinemas.

During the inauguration of his Prime Focus Studio - Phase 1 at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Mumbai, Namit revealed that Ramayana will release in India on Diwali. He also clarified that the staggered release is due to international distribution practices; the film will be available in India starting November 8.

"We are releasing internationally (on November 6) because international distribution works from a Friday standpoint, which is November 6. But (in) India, we are currently targeting the Diwali release,” Namit said.

It is worth mentioning, that in India too Friday releases have been followed since the 50s. The film's release on Friday is intended to capitalise on the weekend, a trend Indian cinema borrowed from Hollywood that continues to this day.