Ranbir Kapoor, Ramayana Makers Hit Back At VFX Trolls, Say 'Countless Hours Of Work' Behind Every Frame
Ranbir Kapoor and the Ramayana team have responded to VFX criticism, stressing years of human effort behind the film's ambitious digital world.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 12, 2026 at 10:55 AM IST
Hyderabad: The makers of Ramayana have finally responded to the growing online criticism surrounding the film's visual effects, with Ranbir Kapoor, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra defending the massive effort behind the project. The reaction comes days after the release of the much-awaited trailer for Ramayana: Part 1. The trailer, which arrived on July 30, gave audiences their first extended look at Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. While many viewers praised the scale and ambition of the film, others were quick to question its visual effects.
Some social media users described the film as too VFX-heavy, synthetic or overly polished. Others went a step further and claimed that some of the computer-generated imagery (CGI) looked like it had been created using AI. Ranbir Kapoor has now pushed back against that perception.
"if somebody is hell bent on nitpicking, your biggest effort will be ignored and your smallest mistake will be amplified" - Nitesh Tiwari #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/YegXGeZXzG— d (@premkinaiyyaaa) August 12, 2026
Speaking about the criticism to a newswire, the actor pointed out that people who are not familiar with the process of creating CGI may not understand how much work goes into a single frame. According to him, there are countless hours of work behind the visuals, with artists working for years to bring the world of Ramayana to life.
Ranbir also recalled seeing film's director Nitesh Tiwari involved in VFX discussions throughout the making of the film. He said that even something as seemingly simple as getting the right colour of the sky could involve detailed discussions and repeated changes. For Ranbir, that is what makes the criticism difficult to understand.
The actor's comments come at a time when expectations around Ramayana are unusually high. The film is being mounted on a massive scale, with Prime Focus Studios and Namit Malhotra's DNEG behind the project. It also brings together Indian and international talent, with Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman working on the music.
Producer Namit Malhotra also addressed the noise around the VFX. He said the team has been trying to educate creators and influencers about the process so that the work can at least receive a fair appraisal. Director Nitesh Tiwari appeared to acknowledge that reality while speaking about the criticism. He said there is a tendency for people who are determined to nitpick to overlook the biggest efforts while focusing heavily on the smallest mistakes.
Tiwari also revealed that some of the VFX sequences in Ramayana have taken around two and a half to three years to complete. The director described the finishing stage as a daunting task, adding that the edit for Part 1 is already locked and the team is currently focused on giving the VFX its final touches. Ramayana: Part 1 scheduled for a worldwide release during Diwali 2026.