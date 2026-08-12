ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, Ramayana Makers Hit Back At VFX Trolls, Say 'Countless Hours Of Work' Behind Every Frame

Hyderabad: The makers of Ramayana have finally responded to the growing online criticism surrounding the film's visual effects, with Ranbir Kapoor, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra defending the massive effort behind the project. The reaction comes days after the release of the much-awaited trailer for Ramayana: Part 1. The trailer, which arrived on July 30, gave audiences their first extended look at Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. While many viewers praised the scale and ambition of the film, others were quick to question its visual effects.

Some social media users described the film as too VFX-heavy, synthetic or overly polished. Others went a step further and claimed that some of the computer-generated imagery (CGI) looked like it had been created using AI. Ranbir Kapoor has now pushed back against that perception.

Speaking about the criticism to a newswire, the actor pointed out that people who are not familiar with the process of creating CGI may not understand how much work goes into a single frame. According to him, there are countless hours of work behind the visuals, with artists working for years to bring the world of Ramayana to life.