Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Eyes 59,000+ Screens Worldwide, Set To Surpass Avatar The Way Of Water, RRR, Pushpa 2
Ramayana is reportedly eyeing a record-breaking release on over 59,000 screens worldwide, surpassing Avatar: The Way of Water, RRR and Pushpa 2 in global reach.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 7, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is all set for a theatrical release on November 6 this year. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in the lead roles, the mythological epic is reportedly gearing up for the biggest worldwide release ever for an Indian film.
According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, Sony Pictures, which is handling the film’s international distribution, is planning to release Ramayana: Part 1 on more than 50,000 screens overseas. The film is also expected to open on around 9,000 screens across India. If these plans go ahead, the film will release on more than 59,000 screens worldwide.
SONY PICTURES TO DISTRIBUTE 'RAMAYANA' ACROSS 50,000 SCREENS IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS – *ENGLISH* TRAILER UNVEILED... #SonyPictures will distribute #Ramayana internationally across 50,000 screens – marking a landmark global rollout for an #Indian film.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 6, 2026
A giant leap towards… pic.twitter.com/yfDfL5HSpx
Bigger Than RRR, Pushpa 2 And Other Indian Blockbusters
If the reported screen count becomes a reality, Ramayana will easily beat the global release of some of India’s biggest blockbusters. SS Rajamouli’s RRR reportedly opened on around 10,000-11,000 screens across the world. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, one of the highest-grossing Indian films, is said to have released on around 12,000-13,000 screens worldwide.
Most Indian films, including several blockbuster releases, have traditionally opened on fewer than 10,000 screens globally. In comparison, a release across more than 59,000 screens would put Ramayana in a completely different league.
Bigger Release Than Avatar: The Way of Water?
The reported release strategy has also drawn comparisons with James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water. The Hollywood blockbuster reportedly opened on around 52,000 screens worldwide before going on to earn more than USD 2.3 billion at the global box office.
If Ramayana manages to release on over 59,000 screens, it would even surpass Avatar: The Way of Water in terms of its initial global theatrical reach. However, this comparison is only about the number of screens and not the film’s box office earnings.
Nearly 50 Languages And IMAX Release
Producer Namit Malhotra has earlier confirmed that Ramayana will get a premium-format release, including IMAX screens. The film is also expected to be released in nearly 50 languages using DNEG’s AI-powered lip-sync technology, Brahma AI.
This technology is designed to match the actors’ lip movements with dubbed dialogues, making the performances look more natural in different languages. The makers recently showcased this technology through the film’s English-language trailer, where the lead actors dubbed their own dialogues while the AI synchronised their lip movements.
Trailer Created Buzz Online
The trailer of Ramayana was released on July 30 during Brahma Muhurat and received a mixed response online. While many viewers praised the film’s grand visuals, scale and visual effects, others debated Ranbir Kapoor’s casting as Lord Rama and the costumes of characters such as Sita and Kaikeyi. A few days later, the makers also unveiled an English-language trailer.
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part adaptation of Valmiki’s epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The cast also includes Ravie Dubey, Kajal Aggarwal, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Rakul Preet Singh, Sheeba Chaddha and Adinath Kothare.
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore. The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman, while Guy Norris, known for the Mad Max films, has designed the action sequences. Shot for IMAX, Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to hit theatres on November 6, 2026, while Part 2 is planned for Diwali 2027.