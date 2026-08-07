ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Eyes 59,000+ Screens Worldwide, Set To Surpass Avatar The Way Of Water, RRR, Pushpa 2

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is all set for a theatrical release on November 6 this year. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in the lead roles, the mythological epic is reportedly gearing up for the biggest worldwide release ever for an Indian film.

According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, Sony Pictures, which is handling the film’s international distribution, is planning to release Ramayana: Part 1 on more than 50,000 screens overseas. The film is also expected to open on around 9,000 screens across India. If these plans go ahead, the film will release on more than 59,000 screens worldwide.

Bigger Than RRR, Pushpa 2 And Other Indian Blockbusters

If the reported screen count becomes a reality, Ramayana will easily beat the global release of some of India’s biggest blockbusters. SS Rajamouli’s RRR reportedly opened on around 10,000-11,000 screens across the world. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, one of the highest-grossing Indian films, is said to have released on around 12,000-13,000 screens worldwide.

Most Indian films, including several blockbuster releases, have traditionally opened on fewer than 10,000 screens globally. In comparison, a release across more than 59,000 screens would put Ramayana in a completely different league.

Ranbir Kapoor In Ramayana (Photo: Team Ramayana)

Bigger Release Than Avatar: The Way of Water?