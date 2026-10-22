ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor Apologises After Kolkata Dussehra Speech Sparks Confusion: 'Barbaad Karein Alfaaz Mere'

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor attended the Ramayana promotional event in Chennai on Wednesday where he apologised for his gaffe after a remark he made during a Dussehra celebration in Kolkata went viral on social media. The actor apologised for what he called a "slip of tongue", clarifying that he had intended to convey the festival's message of good triumphing over evil.

The incident drew attention because the speech centred on a message closely associated with Ramayana, the epic in which Ranbir plays Lord Rama. While his intended meaning was clear in the subsequent clarification, his initial wording left audiences confused, prompting online discussions.

The actor later clarified that he had not intended to alter the meaning of the statement and had misspoken while addressing the audience. The celebrations were held around the theme Ram Er Ayodhya – Ram Ki Ayodhya. Producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari and actor Ravi Dubey were also present at the event.

Addressing the crowd at a Dussehra celebration organised by Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad at Central Park in Salt Lake, Kolkata, on Tuesday, Ranbir spoke about the significance of the festival and the ultimate victory of good over evil. "Burai kitni bhi takatvar kyun na ho, aakhir mein ant sachai aur achai ki hi hoti hai," he said. However, clips of Ranbir's speech soon circulated online, drawing attention to the way he had framed his message.

Ranbir Kapoor apologises and explains his intended message

Speaking at a Ramayana event in Chennai on Wednesday, Ranbir addressed the incident directly and apologised for the confusion. "I would like to take this opportunity to apologise for the incident that happened yesterday. I was at the Dussehra event, and I had a slip of tongue," he said. Explaining what he had intended to say, the actor added, "What I meant to say is, 'Burai chahe kitni bhi takatvar kyun na ho, aakhir mein jeet achai aur sachai ki hoti hai'."

The clarification brought the focus back to the message he had intended to convey: that evil, regardless of its power, will ultimately lose to truth and goodness. Ranbir also added a light-hearted touch to the moment by recalling his film Rockstar, in which he collaborated with music composer AR Rahman. "Jo bhi kehna chahun, barbaad karein alfaaz mere," he said, quoting a line from the film's music. The reference offered a playful way to acknowledge how his choice of words had led to an unintended controversy.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana brings the spotlight back to the epic

Ranbir was accompanied by his Ramayana co-star Sai Pallavi at the Chennai event. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the two-part epic features Ranbir as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, with its second part planned for Diwali 2027. It will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam and will also be presented in IMAX.