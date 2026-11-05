Ranbir Kapoor And Yash's Ramayana: Known Story, Big Stakes, And The Tough Markets It Must Conquer
Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana faces the challenge of turning a familiar epic into a pan-India blockbuster while conquering difficult regional box-office markets.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 5, 2026 at 8:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: The story of the Ramayana is not new to Indian audiences. Generations have grown up listening to the tale of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshman, Hanuman and Ravana. Its characters, major events and central message are already familiar to millions. Yet, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has arrived in theatres with the challenge of making a well-known story feel like a new big-screen experience.
Released worldwide on November 5, 2026, the ambitious two-part project has several reasons to attract audiences. Its scale, visual effects, star cast, music and the chance to see one of India’s best-known epics recreated for the big screen are among its biggest attractions. However, the real test will be whether these elements can bring audiences back to theatres after the initial curiosity fades.
For Ranbir and Yash, the film also carries considerable importance. Both actors are stepping into characters that come with strong public expectations. While Ranbir plays Lord Rama, a figure deeply respected across the country, Yash portrays Ravana, one of the most recognised characters in Indian mythology. Their performances could play a major role in deciding how audiences receive this adaptation.
A Familiar Story, But What Can Bring Audiences To Theatres?
One of the biggest challenges for the makers is that the audience already knows how the story unfolds. Unlike a thriller with an unexpected twist or an original action drama, Ramayana cannot depend on suspense about what happens next. Viewers know about Rama’s exile, Sita’s abduction, the battle against Ravana and the eventual victory of good over evil.
This makes the film’s presentation particularly important. Audiences will be looking at how the makers bring these familiar moments to life, how the characters are written and whether the emotional scenes connect with them. The visual scale can create curiosity, but it will be the performances and storytelling that encourage people to recommend the film to others.
The casting is another major attraction. Ranbir Kapoor playing Rama gives the film a leading Bollywood star in a role that requires a balance of strength, patience and compassion. Yash’s presence as Ravana offers a different kind of theatrical appeal. After the success of KGF, audiences have seen him in a powerful action-star image. His transformation into Ravana gives viewers another reason to watch the film.
Sai Pallavi’s portrayal of Sita also adds to the interest, particularly among audiences familiar with her work in South Indian cinema. The film further features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
The involvement of Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman in the music, along with DNEG handling the visual effects, has also raised expectations. These elements could help the film stand apart from earlier screen adaptations of the epic. However, the larger question remains whether the film can make audiences emotionally connect with characters whose journeys they already know.
Why The Film Begins With Ravana’s Story
Interestingly, the film’s storytelling has already become a talking point. During a podcast conversation featuring Ranbir, Yash and Sai Pallavi, a foreign host admitted that he initially thought Yash’s Ravana was the protagonist because of the way the character is introduced.
The host said he was unfamiliar with the way the story begins and assumed Ravana was the central character. He also observed that the film makes the reasons behind the characters’ actions understandable, even when those decisions eventually lead to a conflict.
Sai Pallavi explained that this was a deliberate choice by the makers. According to her, the story first needed to show Ravana’s rise and explain how he became the powerful figure audiences know.
"That is the intention. In the Ramayana, when evil rises, Vishnu takes an avatar. It is not as though Vishnu is already present, looking for someone to defeat. He takes an avatar only when there is a dire need to do so and comes to teach evil a lesson," she said.
Her explanation points towards one of the film’s possible attractions. Instead of introducing Ravana only as the villain who has to be defeated, the narrative attempts to establish his journey and motivations. This gives audiences an opportunity to see the conflict from different perspectives before the story moves towards its larger battle.
Yash also spoke about why he wanted audiences to focus on Rama rather than only his own character. He said that while people remember the larger-than-life moments from the epic, the smaller details about Rama’s behaviour impressed him the most.
The actor particularly mentioned Rama’s conversation with Jatayu, explaining that the character’s ability to remain calm and respond to difficult situations is something people can learn from.
"I think that is something all of us can take away from this film, and that is why we are making it," Yash said, adding that he wanted audiences to carry the essence of Rama in their hearts after watching the film.
This approach could be important for the film. The story may be familiar, but presenting the characters with more attention to their emotions, decisions and relationships can give viewers a fresh reason to experience it in theatres.
Tamil Nadu: A 95-Year-Old Challenge For Hindi Cinema
While the film has a strong promotional campaign and a large release, its performance outside the Hindi-speaking markets will be equally important. Tamil Nadu is one of the territories to watch closely.
The relationship between Hindi cinema and Tamil Nadu goes back to 1931, when Alam Ara, India’s first talkie, reached Madras. The film’s arrival marked an important moment in the spread of sound cinema across the country. Nearly 95 years later, a major Hindi production such as Ramayana is once again looking to attract a substantial audience in the state.
However, Hindi films have not always enjoyed the same level of success in Tamil Nadu as they have in their home market. The state has a strong local film industry, popular stars and a large audience that regularly supports Tamil releases. Therefore, a film’s popularity across India does not automatically guarantee a similar response there.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan remains an important example of a Hindi-origin film finding a large audience in the state. Directed by Atlee, who was already familiar to Tamil moviegoers, the film also featured Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and music by Anirudh Ravichander. Its release in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu helped it connect with different groups of viewers. Trade reports placed its Tamil Nadu gross at around Rs 50 crore, showing what a strong regional connection can achieve.
But Jawan was not an ordinary Bollywood release. It had a Tamil filmmaker, familiar regional stars and a story designed to appeal to audiences across languages. Ramayana has a different advantage: its central story is deeply familiar to Tamil audiences through Kamban’s Ramavataram, religious traditions and earlier screen adaptations. The question is whether this familiarity will translate into ticket sales for a new Hindi-origin adaptation.
The advance-booking figures offer an early indication of the challenge. Sacnilk’s November 4 report showed that Ramayana had collected approximately Rs 2.22 crore in Tamil Nadu’s opening-day advance bookings, including blocked seats. The state had recorded around 1.06 lakh tickets across 1,266 shows, with an occupancy of 25%. These figures showed some interest, but Tamil Nadu was still behind Karnataka, Maharashtra and Delhi in the advance-booking list.
The film also faces a different kind of challenge in Kerala. Malayalam cinema has a strong theatrical market, and audiences there regularly support local productions. Sacnilk’s language-wise advance figures showed around Rs 54.35 lakh in opening-day bookings for the Malayalam version across 538 shows. This is a language-based figure, not the total collection from Kerala, but it indicates that the Malayalam release has another market to build.
Punjab and the North East are other markets worth watching. The available advance-booking data from smaller circuits is much more limited than the figures for major states. A separate city-wise booking snapshot listed only Rs 31,130 from Punjab and Rs 9,800 from Guwahati in Assam. These are limited tracked advance-booking figures, not final state collections, and should not be treated as a complete picture of audience demand. Still, they show why the makers will need strong local promotion and word of mouth beyond the major Hindi-speaking centres.
The larger point is that Ramayana cannot depend only on its Hindi market if it wants to become a major pan-India success. Its dubbed versions, regional screenings and audience response in different states will all matter.
Kerala, Punjab And The North East: Markets That Need Attention
Tamil Nadu is not the only territory where the film needs to build an audience. Kerala, Punjab and parts of the North East also deserve attention, particularly because their theatrical markets have their own audience preferences.
Kerala has a strong Malayalam film industry, and Hindi films generally need a convincing reason to attract viewers away from local releases. Recent box office trends have also shown that even successful Hindi films can struggle in Tamil Nadu and Kerala compared with their performance in other southern markets. For instance, Border 2 reportedly collected less than Rs 3 crore in the two states combined, while Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected around Rs 8 crore there together, according to trade reports.
Punjab is another market where the film needs to build stronger footfalls. While the Hindi language gives it an advantage, audience interest and the availability of shows will determine how much business it can generate. The North East is also a market to watch, as the available advance-booking data does not show a strong individual presence for these territories.
It is important to remember that Sacnilk’s state-wise opening-day advance report places several smaller markets together under its ‘Others’ category. Therefore, the available figures do not establish the final demand or box office potential of Punjab and the North East separately.
For the makers, the challenge is to ensure that the film does not remain dependent on a few major cities and established Hindi-speaking centres.
Why Ramayana Is Important For Ranbir Kapoor And Yash
The film is also an important career moment for its two leading male actors, although for different reasons. For Ranbir Kapoor, playing Lord Rama is a major responsibility. The actor has already established himself as one of Hindi cinema’s leading stars through films such as Sanju, Brahmastra and Animal. However, playing a character who has been worshipped and portrayed on screen for decades puts him in a different position. Audiences will not judge his performance only on acting or screen presence. They will also look at whether he can bring the expected dignity, calmness and emotional depth to the character.
A successful performance could further strengthen his position as a leading star who can carry large-scale theatrical films. The second instalment will also give the makers an opportunity to build on the response to the first part.
For Yash, Ramayana is equally significant. After becoming a pan-India star with the KGF franchise, he is taking on another major project that will reach audiences across languages. His portrayal of Ravana is particularly important because the character is not simply an antagonist in the story. He is powerful, intelligent and central to the conflict. The way Yash presents these different sides could become one of the film’s biggest talking points.
His popularity in the southern markets could also help the film attract viewers who may not regularly watch Hindi releases. However, that popularity alone cannot guarantee box office success.
The Real Test Begins After The First Weekend
Ultimately, Ramayana has several factors working in its favour. The familiar story, popular actors, large-scale production, music and visual effects can bring audiences to theatres. The decision to explore Ravana’s journey before introducing the larger conflict may also offer a different way of experiencing an epic that people already know.
But the film’s long-term box office performance will depend on something beyond its budget and promotional campaign. Audiences must connect with its characters, appreciate its storytelling and feel that the experience is worth watching on the big screen.
For Ranbir, the film is an opportunity to take on one of Indian mythology’s most respected characters. For Yash, it is a chance to expand his reach further with a role that is very different from his earlier action-star image.
And for the makers, the biggest achievement would be to take Ramayana beyond its traditional audience and make it work across India’s different film markets. The story may have been told many times, but whether this version can create a new theatrical experience is the question that will decide its box office journey.