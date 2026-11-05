ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor And Yash's Ramayana: Known Story, Big Stakes, And The Tough Markets It Must Conquer

Hyderabad: The story of the Ramayana is not new to Indian audiences. Generations have grown up listening to the tale of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshman, Hanuman and Ravana. Its characters, major events and central message are already familiar to millions. Yet, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has arrived in theatres with the challenge of making a well-known story feel like a new big-screen experience.

Released worldwide on November 5, 2026, the ambitious two-part project has several reasons to attract audiences. Its scale, visual effects, star cast, music and the chance to see one of India’s best-known epics recreated for the big screen are among its biggest attractions. However, the real test will be whether these elements can bring audiences back to theatres after the initial curiosity fades.

For Ranbir and Yash, the film also carries considerable importance. Both actors are stepping into characters that come with strong public expectations. While Ranbir plays Lord Rama, a figure deeply respected across the country, Yash portrays Ravana, one of the most recognised characters in Indian mythology. Their performances could play a major role in deciding how audiences receive this adaptation.

A Familiar Story, But What Can Bring Audiences To Theatres?

One of the biggest challenges for the makers is that the audience already knows how the story unfolds. Unlike a thriller with an unexpected twist or an original action drama, Ramayana cannot depend on suspense about what happens next. Viewers know about Rama’s exile, Sita’s abduction, the battle against Ravana and the eventual victory of good over evil.

This makes the film’s presentation particularly important. Audiences will be looking at how the makers bring these familiar moments to life, how the characters are written and whether the emotional scenes connect with them. The visual scale can create curiosity, but it will be the performances and storytelling that encourage people to recommend the film to others.

The casting is another major attraction. Ranbir Kapoor playing Rama gives the film a leading Bollywood star in a role that requires a balance of strength, patience and compassion. Yash’s presence as Ravana offers a different kind of theatrical appeal. After the success of KGF, audiences have seen him in a powerful action-star image. His transformation into Ravana gives viewers another reason to watch the film.

Sai Pallavi’s portrayal of Sita also adds to the interest, particularly among audiences familiar with her work in South Indian cinema. The film further features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The involvement of Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman in the music, along with DNEG handling the visual effects, has also raised expectations. These elements could help the film stand apart from earlier screen adaptations of the epic. However, the larger question remains whether the film can make audiences emotionally connect with characters whose journeys they already know.

Why The Film Begins With Ravana’s Story

Interestingly, the film’s storytelling has already become a talking point. During a podcast conversation featuring Ranbir, Yash and Sai Pallavi, a foreign host admitted that he initially thought Yash’s Ravana was the protagonist because of the way the character is introduced.

The host said he was unfamiliar with the way the story begins and assumed Ravana was the central character. He also observed that the film makes the reasons behind the characters’ actions understandable, even when those decisions eventually lead to a conflict.

Sai Pallavi explained that this was a deliberate choice by the makers. According to her, the story first needed to show Ravana’s rise and explain how he became the powerful figure audiences know.

"That is the intention. In the Ramayana, when evil rises, Vishnu takes an avatar. It is not as though Vishnu is already present, looking for someone to defeat. He takes an avatar only when there is a dire need to do so and comes to teach evil a lesson," she said.

Her explanation points towards one of the film’s possible attractions. Instead of introducing Ravana only as the villain who has to be defeated, the narrative attempts to establish his journey and motivations. This gives audiences an opportunity to see the conflict from different perspectives before the story moves towards its larger battle.

Yash also spoke about why he wanted audiences to focus on Rama rather than only his own character. He said that while people remember the larger-than-life moments from the epic, the smaller details about Rama’s behaviour impressed him the most.

The actor particularly mentioned Rama’s conversation with Jatayu, explaining that the character’s ability to remain calm and respond to difficult situations is something people can learn from.

"I think that is something all of us can take away from this film, and that is why we are making it," Yash said, adding that he wanted audiences to carry the essence of Rama in their hearts after watching the film.

This approach could be important for the film. The story may be familiar, but presenting the characters with more attention to their emotions, decisions and relationships can give viewers a fresh reason to experience it in theatres.

Tamil Nadu: A 95-Year-Old Challenge For Hindi Cinema

While the film has a strong promotional campaign and a large release, its performance outside the Hindi-speaking markets will be equally important. Tamil Nadu is one of the territories to watch closely.

The relationship between Hindi cinema and Tamil Nadu goes back to 1931, when Alam Ara, India’s first talkie, reached Madras. The film’s arrival marked an important moment in the spread of sound cinema across the country. Nearly 95 years later, a major Hindi production such as Ramayana is once again looking to attract a substantial audience in the state.

However, Hindi films have not always enjoyed the same level of success in Tamil Nadu as they have in their home market. The state has a strong local film industry, popular stars and a large audience that regularly supports Tamil releases. Therefore, a film’s popularity across India does not automatically guarantee a similar response there.