ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir-Yash's Film Sees Weekend Jump, Inches Towards Rs 200 Cr In India

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 3 ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: After facing a slowdown on Friday, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has shown signs of recovery at the box office on Saturday. The film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, witnessed a rise in audience turnout on its third day in theatres. The improvement comes at an important time, as the film is heading towards the Diwali holiday period.

After a strong opening followed by a drop on Day 2, the Saturday response has brought some relief to the makers. The film is now looking to maintain this pace and attract more moviegoers during the remaining weekend.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 3 According to industry tracker Sacnilk’s live data, Ramayana has collected Rs 54.35 crore net in India on Day 3. The film is currently running across 20,100 shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 37.7%. The Hindi version continues to lead the collections, contributing Rs 42.82 crore from 17,357 shows. The Kannada version has earned Rs 5.29 crore from 806 shows, while the Telugu version has collected Rs 4.32 crore from 1,373 shows. Meanwhile, the Tamil version has added Rs 1.92 crore from 564 shows. With these earnings, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 167.25 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 198.93 crore. Its worldwide collection has also crossed Rs 200 crore. These are live estimates, and the final Day 3 figures are expected after the remaining evening and night shows are counted. The film is also heading towards the Rs 200 crore mark in India net collections. Ramayana Sees Growth On Day 3 After Friday Drop Ramayana started its theatrical journey with Rs 64.85 crore net in India on Thursday. However, the film witnessed a decline on Friday, collecting Rs 48.05 crore on its second day. The working-day release schedule was one of the factors that affected its collections.