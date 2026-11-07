Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir-Yash's Film Sees Weekend Jump, Inches Towards Rs 200 Cr In India
Ramayana witnesses a recovery after Friday's drop, earning over Rs 54 crore on Day 3 and taking its India net collection past Rs 167 crore.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 7, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: After facing a slowdown on Friday, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has shown signs of recovery at the box office on Saturday. The film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, witnessed a rise in audience turnout on its third day in theatres. The improvement comes at an important time, as the film is heading towards the Diwali holiday period.
After a strong opening followed by a drop on Day 2, the Saturday response has brought some relief to the makers. The film is now looking to maintain this pace and attract more moviegoers during the remaining weekend.
A grand experience. An even bigger response. 🏹 Book your tickets now! Experience Ramayana in cinemas worldwide, across all premium formats. https://t.co/GCK5MIWglB— The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) November 7, 2026
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 3
According to industry tracker Sacnilk’s live data, Ramayana has collected Rs 54.35 crore net in India on Day 3. The film is currently running across 20,100 shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 37.7%.
The Hindi version continues to lead the collections, contributing Rs 42.82 crore from 17,357 shows. The Kannada version has earned Rs 5.29 crore from 806 shows, while the Telugu version has collected Rs 4.32 crore from 1,373 shows. Meanwhile, the Tamil version has added Rs 1.92 crore from 564 shows.
With these earnings, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 167.25 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 198.93 crore. Its worldwide collection has also crossed Rs 200 crore.
These are live estimates, and the final Day 3 figures are expected after the remaining evening and night shows are counted. The film is also heading towards the Rs 200 crore mark in India net collections.
Ramayana Sees Growth On Day 3 After Friday Drop
Ramayana started its theatrical journey with Rs 64.85 crore net in India on Thursday. However, the film witnessed a decline on Friday, collecting Rs 48.05 crore on its second day. The working-day release schedule was one of the factors that affected its collections.
Saturday has brought a better response, with the film recording higher earnings than Friday. Its occupancy has also improved, showing that more audiences are turning up for the weekend shows.
The improvement in the Kannada version’s occupancy is another positive sign for the film. While the Hindi version continues to bring in most of the earnings, the other language versions will also need to show growth in the coming days.
The Diwali holiday period could give the film another boost. A strong Sunday performance will be important for Ramayana as it looks to build on its Saturday recovery and maintain its box office momentum.
Ramayana Box Office: Can Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Beat Adipurush?
Despite its Saturday growth, Ramayana still has a major box office target ahead. By the end of its first three days, Adipurush had collected more than Rs 200 crore net in India. In comparison, Ramayana has reached Rs 167.25 crore net so far and is expected to cross the Rs 200 crore mark soon.
However, the release schedules of the two films were different. Adipurush had the advantage of opening on a Friday, followed by Saturday and Sunday. Ramayana, on the other hand, arrived in theatres on a Thursday, with its first Friday being a working day.
The film has already surpassed the opening-day collections of several Bollywood hits, including Pathaan, Animal and Drishyam 2. Its performance on Sunday and during the Diwali holidays will now be important in deciding how far it can go at the box office.
About Ramayana
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part film. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, Yash appears as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey essays the role of Lakshman. Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman. The second part is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028.