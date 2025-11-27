ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor & Vicky Kaushal's First Look From Love And War Goes Viral; Check Fans Mixed Reactions

In the picture, Ranbir and Vicky are seen dressed in Indian Air Force uniforms, standing beside a MiG-21 fighter jet. The picture was shared with the caption, "Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal fly alongside the MiG-21 one last time for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's #LoveAndWar, capturing a historic moment as the iconic jet makes its final takeoff!"

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project Love And War is one of the most anticipated movies, and the excitement has grown after a behind-the-scenes photo of the film's lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal surfaced on social media. The viral image offers fans a first glimpse of the actors in Air Force avatars.

Both actors are seen twinning as they sport moustaches and matching aviator sunglasses. Meanwhile, another picture from the film featuring Ranbir in uniform also began circulating. The caption of the post read, "Excited because Ranbir's gonna bring that effortless aura and the acting masterclass."

The reactions from social media users were not so polite. A user wrote, "Why is Vicky looking like this dawg?? (followed by a crying emoji)." Another user wrote, "I love Vicky Kaushal bc kitna bhi paisa aajayega ye lagega garib he." A comment read, "Ye engine saaf karne wala Kyu beech mein khada uniform mein..??"

Fans of the actors, however, countered the negativity. One user praised Ranbir and wrote, "RK looking like an IAF officer ... Handsome too." Another commented, "Vicky Kaushal best hero of India. Vicky ki acting No.1 hai koi competition nahi hai." One fan wrote, "Rk looks amazing," while another wrote, "Vicky is brutal, and a military uniform suits him."

Love and War marks Bhansali's first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The film revolves around a complex love triangle between two Air Force officers, played by Ranbir and Vicky, and Alia Bhatt, who plays the woman caught between them. Set against the backdrop of war, the drama is expected to combine intense emotions with Bhansali's scale and visual splendour. The film is slated for a 2026 release.