Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Turn Heads At Mumbai Airport With Daughter Raha After Diwali Bash - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, after celebrating Diwali with family and close friends, turned heads with their chic look at Mumbai's Kalina Airport on Thursday, October 23. The couple was spotted arriving at the terminal with their daughter, Raha, who has caught attention from fans and paparazzi gathered outside. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen greeting the photographers with a smile and waving at them before heading inside. For the airport look, Ranbir kept it casual in a denim jacket paired with a plain while T-shirt, a cap, and sunglasses. Alia, on the other hand, opted for a relaxed look for her travel. Twinning with her husband, she donned a while tank top and dark shades, keeping it simple and elegant. Their little one, Raha, although not spotted in the video, was very much present with them.