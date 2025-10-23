Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Turn Heads At Mumbai Airport With Daughter Raha After Diwali Bash - Watch
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at Mumbai's Kalina Airport with their daughter Raha after their Diwali bash, turning heads with their casual look.
Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, after celebrating Diwali with family and close friends, turned heads with their chic look at Mumbai's Kalina Airport on Thursday, October 23. The couple was spotted arriving at the terminal with their daughter, Raha, who has caught attention from fans and paparazzi gathered outside.
In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen greeting the photographers with a smile and waving at them before heading inside. For the airport look, Ranbir kept it casual in a denim jacket paired with a plain while T-shirt, a cap, and sunglasses. Alia, on the other hand, opted for a relaxed look for her travel. Twinning with her husband, she donned a while tank top and dark shades, keeping it simple and elegant. Their little one, Raha, although not spotted in the video, was very much present with them.
A few days ago, the Student Of The Year actor took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures and a video from their Diwali celebration. The post featured the Kapoor-Bhatt family, including Ranbir, her daughter Raha, Shaheen Bhatt, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, and others. The first picture showed the couple posing together in festive outfits. Ranbir sported a white kurta, and Alia put in a beautiful pink kurti paired with a light green pleated skirt.
In one of the pictures, Raha can be seen colouring the diyas. The last slide from the post is a video which featured Alia and her sister, Shaheen, enjoying their sibling moment. Sharing the post, Alia wrote in the caption, "Diwali... Happy Diwali to you and yours."
Speaking of Alia's professional endeavours, she is gearing up for her upcoming film Alpha, scheduled for release on December 25. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the movie marks her entry into Yash Raj Films' spy universe. Ranbir, on the other hand, is set to portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's two-part epic Ramayana. The actor also made a cameo in Aryan Khan-directed Netflix show The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
