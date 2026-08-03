ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranbir-Alia-Vicky Starrer Love & War Enters Final Filming Phase; Shoot Likely To End By August End

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is reportedly in the final stage of filming for his upcoming period drama Love & War. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, the film is expected to complete its shoot by the end of August if everything goes according to plan.

As per a report by a newswire, Bhansali kicked off the film’s last shooting schedule on Monday at Royal Palms in Goregaon, Mumbai. After this schedule is completed, the film will reportedly enter post-production before arriving in cinemas in January 2027.

The makers are said to be working with a strict timeline as the lead actors have packed schedules in the coming months. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal have reportedly set aside August to finish the remaining shoot.

Ranbir is expected to shift his focus to the promotions of Ramayana: Part 1 from mid-September. With the actor moving on to his next project soon, the team is aiming to finish all pending work on Love & War within this month. Speaking to the newswire, a source said, "The delays have pushed Love & War further than originally planned. Everyone has blocked out August for this final leg; beginning September, the actors will move on to their next commitments."