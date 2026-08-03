Ranbir-Alia-Vicky Starrer Love & War Enters Final Filming Phase; Shoot Likely To End By August End
Sanjay Leela Bhansali has reportedly begun Love & War's final shooting schedule, aiming to wrap filming by August-end before the film enters post-production.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 3, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is reportedly in the final stage of filming for his upcoming period drama Love & War. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, the film is expected to complete its shoot by the end of August if everything goes according to plan.
As per a report by a newswire, Bhansali kicked off the film’s last shooting schedule on Monday at Royal Palms in Goregaon, Mumbai. After this schedule is completed, the film will reportedly enter post-production before arriving in cinemas in January 2027.
The makers are said to be working with a strict timeline as the lead actors have packed schedules in the coming months. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal have reportedly set aside August to finish the remaining shoot.
Ranbir is expected to shift his focus to the promotions of Ramayana: Part 1 from mid-September. With the actor moving on to his next project soon, the team is aiming to finish all pending work on Love & War within this month. Speaking to the newswire, a source said, "The delays have pushed Love & War further than originally planned. Everyone has blocked out August for this final leg; beginning September, the actors will move on to their next commitments."
The final leg of filming will reportedly feature some of the film’s biggest scenes. These include two elaborate war sequences and two songs that are yet to be shot. Since the action scenes involve large-scale combat, the team has planned extensive rehearsals before the cameras start rolling.
According to the report, nearly 50 stunt artists and between 300 and 500 junior artistes will be part of the war scenes. To ensure everything is executed smoothly, the production has reportedly scheduled 10 days of rehearsals for the cast, stunt team, and supporting performers.
Love & War brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles under Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s direction for the first time. Although the makers have kept the story under wraps, the film is widely believed to centre on a love triangle set against the backdrop of war.
The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on January 21, 2027, during the Republic Day weekend.