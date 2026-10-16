ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranabaali X Review: Is Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's Film Worth Watching In Theatres?

Ranabaali X Review ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali released in theatres today, October 16, and the verdict is out. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period drama has received mixed reactions on X (formerly Twitter), with viewers praising the lead pair's chemistry, powerful dialogues and sequences depicting British atrocities while criticising its slow screenplay, excessive violence and background score.

Set in 1870s South India against the backdrop of the Great Madras Famine of 1876–1878, the film follows a rebellious warrior fighting colonial oppression to protect his people. While some viewers have appreciated the director's intent to bring a historical narrative to the screen, others feel the execution does not do justice to the subject.

Ranabaali X Review One X user described the film as a sincere attempt that falls short in its execution, writing, "#Ranabaali Honest Intentions, Patience Testing Execution!" The netizen praised the production values and set design but felt the slow screenplay and flat narration weakened the experience. The review further noted that "VD-Rashmika's portions provide some relief and are the film's main highlight," while pointing out that the story lacks the emotional connection required to make its subject more impactful. The viewer also criticised the background score and suggested that the film needed trimming, ultimately calling it a "strictly boring watch." Another moviegoer was particularly critical of the second half, writing, "Done with my show, Tiresome 2nd half follows..Vijay's efforts wasted..Only Positive when Rashmika on screen!!" The user also called Ajay-Atul's music a major letdown and criticised the excessive violence, describing the film as forgettable.