Ranabaali X Review: Is Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's Film Worth Watching In Theatres?
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali receives mixed X reviews, with viewers praising their chemistry and powerful dialogues while criticising pacing, violence and music.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 16, 2026 at 7:53 AM IST
Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali released in theatres today, October 16, and the verdict is out. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period drama has received mixed reactions on X (formerly Twitter), with viewers praising the lead pair's chemistry, powerful dialogues and sequences depicting British atrocities while criticising its slow screenplay, excessive violence and background score.
Set in 1870s South India against the backdrop of the Great Madras Famine of 1876–1878, the film follows a rebellious warrior fighting colonial oppression to protect his people. While some viewers have appreciated the director's intent to bring a historical narrative to the screen, others feel the execution does not do justice to the subject.
Ranabaali X Review
One X user described the film as a sincere attempt that falls short in its execution, writing, "#Ranabaali Honest Intentions, Patience Testing Execution!" The netizen praised the production values and set design but felt the slow screenplay and flat narration weakened the experience.
The review further noted that "VD-Rashmika's portions provide some relief and are the film's main highlight," while pointing out that the story lacks the emotional connection required to make its subject more impactful. The viewer also criticised the background score and suggested that the film needed trimming, ultimately calling it a "strictly boring watch."
#Ranabaali Honest Intentions, Patience Testing Execution! The director sincerely tries to tell real stories/events set against a beaten to death British backdrop, but the dead slow screenplay and flat narration test your patience. VD-Rashmika’s portions provide some relief and are the film’s main highlight, but the film lacks the emotional connect a subject like this needs and feels lifeless and tiring for long stretches. Production values and set design stand out. VD’s effort is visible and he gives a sincere performance, though his characterization and histrionics feel odd at times. BGM is a huge letdown, and the film badly needs trimming. Sincere effort, but a strictly boring watch. Rating: 2/5— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 16, 2026
Another moviegoer was particularly critical of the second half, writing, "Done with my show, Tiresome 2nd half follows..Vijay's efforts wasted..Only Positive when Rashmika on screen!!" The user also called Ajay-Atul's music a major letdown and criticised the excessive violence, describing the film as forgettable.
Done with my show, Tiresome 2nd half follows..Vijay's efforts wasted..Only Postive when Rashmika on screen..!!Ajay-Atul’s music is a big letdown, and there’s too much senseless violence & scenes. Overall, a forgettable film 1.5/5 #Ranabaali— Peter Reviews (@urstrulyPeter) October 15, 2026
However, not all responses were negative. Some viewers appreciated the performances and individual sequences, particularly those featuring Vijay and Rashmika together. A more balanced review acknowledged the film's underlying message but pointed out its shortcomings in storytelling. The X user wrote, "#Ranabaali - Sincere But Lacked Impact," adding that director Rahul Sankrityan attempted to convey the idea that "A forgotten past is a stolen future."
According to the review, the film begins to lose momentum as the story progresses, with predictable developments and familiar twists reducing the overall impact. The viewer also felt that the genre had reached a point where audiences might experience a sense of déjà vu. Despite these concerns, the review highlighted several sequences that worked well, particularly the interactions between Vijay and Rashmika, the pre-interval sequence, a few high points and two songs. The reviewer also noted that repetitive scenes and the excessive runtime worked against the film.
Meanwhile, another social media user praised the first half, highlighting the lead pair's track, powerful dialogues and the pre-interval sequence. Scenes depicting British atrocities were also identified as one of the film's major highlights.
On the other hand, a sharply negative reaction called the film a "Headache telugu movie of the year," criticising Vijay's performance, the action sequences and the screenplay. The contrasting opinions suggest that while certain performances and dramatic moments have connected with viewers, the film's overall execution remains a point of contention.
More About Ranabaali
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali stars Vijay Deverakonda as Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a rebel warrior who confronts British colonial oppression. Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma, his wife, while Arnold Vosloo portrays the British antagonist, Sir Theodore Hector. Through its historical setting, the film explores resistance against British rule and the struggle to protect local communities.