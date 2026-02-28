ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranabaali: Just Married Vijay - Rashmika's Sizzling Chemistry Shine In Endhayya Saami Glimpse

Endhayya Saami is composed by the famous music duo Ajay-Atul. The song is sung by Shweta Mohan and Ajay Gogavale, with lyrics written by Saraswatiputra Ramajogayya Sastry. The music has a festive and traditional feel, perfect for a wedding season. The full song is now eagerly awaited as Ranabaali prepares for its worldwide release on September 11, 2026.

Hyderabad: The team of RanaBaali surprised Virosh fans with a special glimpse of the song Endhayya Saami at a very special time. The song comes just days after stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. Because of this timing, fans feel the song is like a celebration of their real-life love story.

The glimpse shows Vijay and Rashmika entering a house after their wedding rituals. Both are dressed in beautiful wedding outfits. Rashmika is seen performing a ritual where she gently kicks a can of rice while entering her husband's home for the first time. It is a sweet and emotional moment. She is later seen secretly looking at Vijay with a shy smile. Vijay, on the other hand, looks like a regal prince even in simple surroundings.

Some scenes show the couple spending time in a cowshed, adding a rustic and village touch to the visuals. At the end of the song glimpse, the two are seen resting together romantically on a swing. The chemistry between them looks natural and heartwarming. Fans on social media are already reacting with love. One user wrote, "Finally the together movie ❤️‍🔥." Another commented, "This song is perfect in their wedding season 🎉."

The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. It is set in 19th-century India and is inspired by real historical events that took place between 1854 and 1878. Vijay plays the powerful character Rana Baali, while Rashmika plays Jayamma. Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo appears as the villain, Sir Theodore Hector. Vijay had earlier shared the first look of the film and wrote, "The British called him a 'SAVAGE'. I do not disagree. He was 'OUR' Savage!" The film talks about the struggles of people under British rule and shows strong emotions and action.

Interestingly, Vijay and Rashmika have worked together before in hit films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. But this time, the excitement is even higher because they are now husband and wife in real life.