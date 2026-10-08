ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ranabaali Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda Rises Against British Rule, Rashmika Mandanna Brings Romance Amid The Battle

Hyderabad: The trailer of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film Ranabaali was released on Thursday evening. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the nearly four-minute trailer presents Vijay as a fearless warrior who takes a stand against British rule when his village faces a deadly famine.

Set in South India in the 1870s, Ranabaali takes viewers back to a time when the British controlled several parts of the country. The trailer mixes folk stories, family moments and large-scale action while introducing the story of a man who becomes the hope of his people.

The villagers are made to work for the British and are not treated fairly. Ranabaali begins to question their authority and wonders why outsiders have the right to control his land and its people. His questions eventually lead him towards a much bigger fight.

The trailer starts with a traditional folk performance that tells the story of Ranabaali. He is described as a man with a special destiny, with his story being passed down through generations. As the trailer moves ahead, viewers are introduced to the village where he lives and the problems faced by its people.

Vijay’s character is also shown away from the battlefield. He shares a married life with Jayamma, played by Rashmika. The trailer includes a few lighter moments between the couple, but their peaceful life does not last long. A severe famine hits the region, which leaves the villagers struggling for food and survival.

As the situation becomes worse, Ranabaali decides that he cannot remain silent. The trailer shows him taking responsibility for his people and preparing to fight against those who have brought suffering to the village. Arnold Vosloo plays Sir Theodore Hector, the British antagonist who stands against him.

The final portions of the trailer promise a larger-than-life action sequence for Vijay. His appearance and the folk-driven presentation have already reminded some viewers of films such as Kantara, Pushpa and Karuppu. Social media reactions have also been largely enthusiastic, with one fan writing, “Who gave the makers permission to cook this hard? Ranabaali is looking like a problem nobody asked for, but everyone wants.”

Ranabaali reunites Vijay and Rahul Sankrityan after Taxiwaala. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series, the film has music by Ajay-Atul. It will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on October 16. The film will face competition from Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2 at the box office.